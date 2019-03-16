New approach to stem soil erosion

March 19, 2019, South Dakota State University
New approach to stem soil erosion
Credit: South Dakota State University

Topsoil and nutrient runoff are two serious challenges of sustainable agriculture. Perennial crops can help solve these problems by preserving cropland productivity without requiring substantial dietary and manufacture shifts. Although the development of perennial corn has long been an idea, a major roadblock has been the lack of knowledge about the genetics of perennialism. SDSU researchers Drs. Yang Yen and Donald Auger have been working on this problem.

Agricultural corn is annual but it has two wild relatives that are perennial. The wild relatives of corn are called teosinte. With the help of Dr. Auger, Dr. Yen's group is studying the genetics of one of these perennial teosintes, Zea diploperennis. Previous genetic studies have yielded contradictory results. Because of this, Dr. Yen's group have taken a reductionist approach and focused on a single trait: regrowth of a new plant from the base of a plant that has senesced.

Senescence refers to the dieback that occurs after corn has flowered and set seed. To address this problem, six hybrids were made by reciprocally crossing the perennial teosinte with lines B73, Mo17 and Rhee Flint, an heirloom variety. All hybrid plants demonstrated several cycles of flowering, senescence and regrowth, indicating that the factors for regrowth are genetically dominant.

The pattern of transmission of this trait to progeny from crosses and self-pollinations indicate two dominant, complementary genes, which in turn are influenced by other genetic factors or environment. Genome-wide screening with genotyping-by-sequencing technology also revealed two major regrowth factors, regrowth 1 (reg1) and regrowth 2 (reg2), on chromosomes 2 and 7, respectively.

These findings lay the foundation for further exploration of the molecular mechanism of in perennial . Importantly, their data indicate that there is no major barrier to transferring this trait into maize or other grass for perennial crop development. This could enhance sustainability of grain crop production in an environmentally friendly way.

Explore further: How corn came to be

More information: Anjun Ma et al. The Genetics and Genome-Wide Screening of Regrowth Loci, a Key Component of Perennialism in Zea diploperennis, G3: Genes, Genomes, Genetics (2019). DOI: 10.1534/g3.118.200977

Related Stories

How corn came to be

August 10, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Corn, as we know it, didn’t always exist. A Brigham Young University biology professor published a new study that identified the functions of a gene that may have helped transform a wild grass called ...

Scientists develop new wheat-wheatgrass hybrid

January 17, 2017

With a hybrid crop called Salish Blue, scientists at Washington State University have combined wheat and wheatgrass in a new species with the potential to help Pacific Northwest farmers and the environment.

More to biofuel production than yield

January 13, 2014

When it comes to biofuels, corn leads the all-important category of biomass yield. However, focusing solely on yield comes at a high price.

A wheat for all seasons -- and reasons

October 16, 2007

The seeds may be lacking for perennial wheat to be grown on any significant basis in Texas, but interest is not, according to Dr. Charlie Rush, Texas Agricultural Experiment Station plant pathologist.

Recommended for you

Nanoscale Lamb wave-driven motors in nonliquid environments

March 19, 2019

Light driven movement is challenging in nonliquid environments as micro-sized objects can experience strong dry adhesion to contact surfaces and resist movement. In a recent study, Jinsheng Lu and co-workers at the College ...

Scientists discover common blueprint for protein antibiotics

March 19, 2019

A discovery by researchers at the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute (LA BioMed) has uncovered a common blueprint for proteins that have antimicrobial properties. This finding opens the door to design and development ...

Floodplain forests under threat

March 19, 2019

A team from the Institute of Forest Sciences at the University of Freiburg shows that the extraction of ground water for industry and households is increasingly damaging floodplain forests in Europe given the increasing intensity ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.