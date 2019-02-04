Video: What is white chocolate?

February 7, 2019, American Chemical Society
What is white chocolate? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Today, we're showing our love for white chocolate. Sure, it lacks the rich flavor of milk chocolate and the glossy brown color of dark chocolate.

And many people even argue it's not really at all.

But in this Reactions video, we show you all there is to love about this creamy pale confection:

Explore further: Video: Milk versus dark chocolate: A scientific showdown

Related Stories

Video: Why is chocolate so bad for dogs?

January 19, 2016

Dark, milk, semi-sweet or white, chocolate is a favorite treat for many —many humans that is. As much as we like it, chocolate can be lethal to our canine friends. Why can we humans eat chocolate without any negative effects ...

Almonds and dark chocolate lower bad cholesterol

February 15, 2018

Almonds and dark chocolate can possibly reduce a risk factor of coronary heart disease, according to a recent study funded by the Hershey Company and the Almond Board of California.

