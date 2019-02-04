Video: What is white chocolate?

Today, we're showing our love for white chocolate. Sure, it lacks the rich flavor of milk chocolate and the glossy brown color of dark chocolate.
And many people even argue it's not really chocolate at all.
But in this Reactions video, we show you all there is to love about this creamy pale confection:
