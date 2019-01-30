New tool compares costs and benefits of alternative fuels and vehicle technologies

February 1, 2019, Argonne National Laboratory

Many fleet managers are looking at alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies to reduce their environmental footprint and save money. The AFLEET Tool, and its newly launched web-based version, AFLEET Online, developed by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, can help fleets optimize their purchasing decisions to do exactly that.

AFLEET — short for Alternative Fuel Life-Cycle Environmental and Economic Transportation—is a free, publicly available spreadsheet-based tool that calculates and compares the costs and environmental benefits of a broad range of alternative fuels and vehicle technologies. It also accommodates all vehicle types, from passenger cars and pickup trucks to buses and freight trucks.

"We're helping understand the environmental and cost impacts of alternative fuels and vehicle technologies for their specific applications. AFLEET and its new online companion version provide a comprehensive and easier way to make those decisions."—Andrew Burnham, Argonne environmental scientist

Launched in 2013, AFLEET is ideally suited for fleet and transportation project managers who need to compare vehicle technologies for petroleum use, , air quality benefits and economic payback.

"Every fleet is going to be a little bit different," said Andrew Burnham, an Argonne environmental scientist who designed the tool. ?"We're helping decision makers understand the environmental and cost impacts of and vehicle technologies for their specific applications. AFLEET and its new online companion provide a comprehensive and easier way to make those decisions." 

The new AFLEET Online is a user-friendly web-based option for calculating emissions of 18fuels/vehicle technologies. It also provides a simple payback calculator that compares the purchase and annual operating costs of a new alternative fuel and advanced vehicle to its conventional counterpart.

Explore further: Argonne rolls out new version of alternative fuels and advanced vehicles analysis tool

More information: afleet-web.es.anl.gov/

Related Stories

New Cost Tool Helps Fleet Managers Evaluate Hybrid Vehicles

August 4, 2005

A new software tool that compares the costs and emissions of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) to conventional vehicles is now available for government and business fleet managers interested in reducing fuel costs and protecting ...

Bakery switches to propane vans

April 22, 2016

A switch to propane from diesel by a major Midwest bakery fleet showed promising results, including a significant displacement of petroleum, a drop in greenhouse gases and a fuel cost savings of seven cents per mile, according ...

Argonne works with marine industry on new fuel

July 30, 2015

The battle for cleaner, greener fuels isn't fought solely on land - America's rivers, lakes and surrounding seas are home to 17 million recreational boats keeping more than 75 million weekend warriors afloat each year.

Argonne helps China create cleaner Beijing for 2008 Olympics

October 9, 2007

The U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory is working closely with Chinese scientists and policy makers toward the goal of creating a cleaner Beijing and developing sustainable technologies for the 2008 Olympic ...

Recommended for you

'Quiet' light

February 1, 2019

Spectrally pure lasers lie at the heart of precision high-end scientific and commercial applications, thanks to their ability to produce near-perfect single-color light. A laser's capacity to do so is measured in terms of ...

Palm oil not the only driver of forest loss in Indonesia

February 1, 2019

Large-scale agriculture, primarily for growing oil palms, remains a major cause of deforestation in Indonesia, but its impact has diminished proportionately in recent years as other natural and human causes emerge, a new ...

Magnetic graphene switches between insulator and conductor

February 1, 2019

Researchers have found that certain ultra-thin magnetic materials can switch from insulator to conductor under high pressure, a phenomenon that could be used in the development of next-generation electronics and memory storage ...

Variations in seafloor create freak ocean waves

February 1, 2019

Florida State University researchers have found that abrupt variations in the seafloor can cause dangerous ocean waves known as rogue or freak waves—waves so catastrophic that they were once thought to be the figments of ...

Virtual lens improves X-ray microscopy

February 1, 2019

With X-ray microscopes, researchers at PSI look inside computer chips, catalysts, small pieces of bone, or brain tissue. The short wavelength of the X-rays makes details visible that are a million times smaller than a grain ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.