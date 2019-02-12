February 12, 2019

Trouble on the surface begins with a wave of tiny bubbles

by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Trouble on the surface begins with a wave of tiny bubbles
Images of the first few microseconds after a water droplet strikes a coated slide show how microbubbles form at the location of first contact and coalesce into larger bubbles as the droplet spreads. Reproduced under a Creative Commons Attribution Licence 3.0 from reference 1. Credit: KAUST

An air bubble breakup that may compromise the performance of droplet-derived coatings has been uncovered by a team led by Sigurdur Thoroddsen and his Ph.D. student Kenneth Langley at KAUST.

Understanding what happens to droplets when they splash onto is important for ranging from ordinary spray painting to inkjet printed circuits. One challenge arises from the that is trapped underneath the drop during initial contact. Within a fraction of a second, this gas can be compressed and cause the droplet to rebound or adhere poorly to the target.

From cameras that film at 5 million frames per second, the team's images show how thick bands of microbubbles appear when water droplets strike surfaces that are only a few nanometers away from being completely flat.

"We see thatmicrobubbles emerge after the drop starts spreading, which isn't what we anticipated," says Langley. "The speed atwhich some of these bubbles form is also surprising—once nucleated, they grow to their ultimate size in a microsecond or less."

To unravel the mechanism of microbubble formation, the researchers used glass slides coated with a water-repelling film. Their time-resolved images demonstrated that the appeared when the glass slide was coated with enough layers to produce rugged projections similar in size to the nanometer-scale air pocket.

"If your application is sensitive to air entrapment, such as organic LED displays, it's important to make the as smooth as possible," says Langley.

  • Trouble on the surface begins with a wave of tiny bubbles
    As the impact velocities increase from left to right in this image series, microbubble formation becomes stronger and more chaotic. Scale bars are 100 micrometers long.Reproduced under a Creative Commons Attribution Licence 3.0 from reference 1. Credit: KAUST
  • Trouble on the surface begins with a wave of tiny bubbles
    The microbubbles appear on slides coated with water-repelling (left) and water-attracting (right) films as long as the surface roughness is more than a few tens of nanometers. The scale bar is 100 micrometers long. Reproduced under a Creative Commons Attribution Licence 3.0 from reference 1. Credit: KAUST

More information: Kenneth R. Langley et al. The air entrapment under a drop impacting on a nano-rough surface, Soft Matter (2018). DOI: 10.1039/C8SM01070F

Journal information: Soft Matter

Provided by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Citation: Trouble on the surface begins with a wave of tiny bubbles (2019, February 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-02-surface-tiny.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Low pressure reduces bubble trouble
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (1)