February 12, 2019

Slow-going restoration at fire-gutted Brazilian museum

The ruins of Brazil's National Museum stand, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after a devastating fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum, the facility is still in dire straits and efforts to rebuild slow-moving. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Five months after a devastating fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum, the facility is still in dire straits and efforts to rebuild slow-moving.

Authorities gave journalists a first tour through the roofless ruins in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday as archeologists and volunteers used large sieves to sort through the ash-colored debris for anything that could be salvaged. Large steel beams twisted by heat loomed over them.

The 's director says efforts to reconstruct the facility are underway, initially focusing on restoration of the facade. He says there are also plans to display artifacts rescued from the fire.

The museum held Latin America's largest collection of historical artifacts, with about 20 million pieces.

    Debris still fills a fire damaged balcony of Brazil's National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after a devastating fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum, the facility is still in dire straits and efforts to rebuild slow-moving. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
    A meteorite on exhibit at the entrance of Brazil's National Museum stills stands at its original place after a fire destroyed the building in 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Brazil's National Museum stands, gutted by fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after a devastating fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum, the facility is still in dire straits and efforts to rebuild slow-moving. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
    Workers erect scaffolding in front of Brazil's National Museum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after a devastating fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum, the facility is still in dire straits and efforts to rebuild slow-moving. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
    Objects damaged by fire are set apart in Brazil's National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after a devastating fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum, the facility is still in dire straits and efforts to rebuild slow-moving. (AP Photo/Renato Spyrro)
    Brazil's National Museum stands, gutted by fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after a devastating fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum, the facility is still in dire straits and efforts to rebuild slow-moving. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
    Brazil's National Museum stands, gutted by fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after a devastating fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum, the facility is still in dire straits and efforts to rebuild slow-moving. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
    Brazil's National Museum stands, gutted by fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after a devastating fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum, the facility is still in dire straits and efforts to rebuild slow-moving. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

