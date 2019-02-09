Record-breaking snowfall cloaks Moscow

February 13, 2019
The heavy snowfall hit the whole of central Russia, including the village of Troitskoye outside Moscow.
The heavy snowfall hit the whole of central Russia, including the village of Troitskoye outside Moscow.

Record snowfall covered Moscow on Wednesday, with streets and monuments blanketed in white and dozens of flights cancelled at the city's main airport.

Snow coated trees and from morning, but melted into deep slush on pavements as temperatures rose above freezing in the afternoon.

Some seven centimetres (2.8 inches) of snow fell overnight, according to the national meteorological , with drifts reaching up to 45 centimetres (18 inches).

Aeroflot airline said on its website that it had cancelled more than 70 flights in and out of the city's Sheremetyevo airport.

The Moscow meteorological service said the snowfall beat a record set in 1995 and amounted to almost a third of the average monthly figure, according to news agencies.

Other services such as the national Gidrometsentr said the snowfall broke a 2007 record.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Twitter that "all the municipal clearing services have stepped up their work."

Some seven centimetres (2.8 inches) of snow fell overnight, according to the national meteorological service, with drifts reachi
Some seven centimetres (2.8 inches) of snow fell overnight, according to the national meteorological service, with drifts reaching up to 45 centimetres (18 inches). 

City authorities said they sent out more than 60,000 people to shovel the snow.

Some 10,000 ploughs and 2,000 trucks were dispatched, they added.

The heavy snowfall hit the whole of central Russia but ended in Moscow by nightfall.

City authorities said they sent out more than 60,000 people to shovel the snow. 
City authorities said they sent out more than 60,000 people to shovel the snow. 

Explore further: Snow and ice ground hundreds of flights in Frankfurt

Related Stories

Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in northern Europe

December 11, 2017

The heaviest snowfall in four years in Britain caused travel mayhem Sunday, while more than 300 flights were cancelled at Germany's busiest airport and a ferry ran aground in the French port of Calais.

Bundle up: Bitter cold weather takes hold of northern US

December 28, 2017

Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come as two Minnesota cities already have set record low temperatures and a city in Pennsylvania continues to ...

Recommended for you

Running an LED in reverse could cool future computers

February 13, 2019

In a finding that runs counter to a common assumption in physics, researchers at the University of Michigan ran a light emitting diode (LED) with electrodes reversed in order to cool another device mere nanometers away.

More scrutiny needed for less-deadly foodborne bacteria

February 13, 2019

Employing advanced genetic-tracing techniques and sharing the data produced in real time could limit the spread of bacteria—Bacillus cereus—which cause foodborne illness, according to researchers who implemented whole-genome ...

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

February 13, 2019

NASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover that was built to operate for just three months but kept going and going, rolling across the rocky red soil, was pronounced dead Wednesday, 15 years after it landed on the planet.

Turning desalination waste into a useful resource

February 13, 2019

The rapidly growing desalination industry produces water for drinking and for agriculture in the world's arid coastal regions. But it leaves behind as a waste product a lot of highly concentrated brine, which is usually disposed ...

Observations uncover details about the open cluster IC 4996

February 13, 2019

Using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) and data from ESA's Gaia satellite, astronomers have conducted a new study of the young open cluster IC 4996 and its vicinity. The research, presented in a paper published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.