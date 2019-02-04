Qatar, Exxon Mobil to build $10 bn LNG plant in Texas

February 5, 2019
The shale boom in places like North Dakota has altered the US energy profile, as shown by Tuesday's announcement that Qatar Petr
The shale boom in places like North Dakota has altered the US energy profile, as shown by Tuesday's announcement that Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil will build a $10 billion natural gas export facility in Texas

Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil announced Tuesday a final decision to build a natural gas export facility in Texas, giving the official green light to a long-discussed project.

The Golden Pass project in Sabine Pass, Texas, which will cost more than $10 billion, is scheduled to begin construction in the first quarter of 2019, with a start up date in 2024, the companies said.

The venture is the latest to underscore the shifting complexion of US energy in the wake of a shale boom that has prompted companies to pivot from building facilities to import liquefied (LNG) to exporting the fuel.

Qatar Petroleum, which holds 70 percent of the project, plans $20 billion in US sector investments. Qatar announced in December it was leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to focus on building its international gas business.

The Golden Pass project "enhances the depth and flexibility of our global LNG supply portfolio, and reinforces the position of the US as a key contributor to meeting the world's growing demand for LNG," said Qatar Petroleum Chief Executive Saad al-Kaabi, who also serves as Energy Minister for the Middle Eastern country.

Kaabi participated in a ceremony with US Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Darren Woods, chief executive of Exxon Mobil, which holds 30 percent of the project.

The project is expected to create about 9,000 jobs during the construction phase and 200 permanent jobs, Exxon Mobil said in a news release.

"Golden Pass will provide an increased, reliable, long-term supply of liquefied natural gas to global gas markets, stimulate local growth and create thousands of jobs," Woods said in a statement.

Explore further: Qatar opens $1 bn environmental gas project

Related Stories

Liquefied gas proving to be a natural for energy firms

December 8, 2017

The world's energy companies are being increasingly enticed by liquefied natural gas, thanks to an expected rise in global demand and the fuel's flexibility when compared to costly, long-term pipeline projects.

Recommended for you

3-D printed tires and shoes that self-repair

February 5, 2019

Instead of throwing away your broken boots or cracked toys, why not let them fix themselves? Researchers at the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering have developed 3-D-printed rubber materials that ...

Highly collimated jet spotted from the Red Square Nebula

February 5, 2019

Astronomers have detected a highly collimated, bipolar jet from the so-called Red Square Nebula (RSN) surrounding the B[e]-type star MWC 922. The newly discovered jet could reveal more insights into the nature of the RSN ...

Scientists find new and smaller CRISPR gene editor: CasX

February 5, 2019

In a mere seven years, Cas9 has shown itself to be a formidable gene editor, employed in humans, plants, animals and bacteria to quickly and accurately cut and splice DNA, transforming biology and opening new avenues for ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.