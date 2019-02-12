Norway: GPS jamming during NATO drills in 2018 a big concern

February 11, 2019

The Norwegian Intelligence Service says GPS signal disruption as seen during major NATO drills in Norway last year "is of particular concern" for the military and "is also a threat to civil aviation in peacetime."

The said Monday in its annual report that the signal jamming "represents not only a new challenge" for NATO members, but saying Russia's ability to projects its power "in peace, crisis and war will increase."

Norway and Finland have protested against the incident during NATO's Trident Juncture drills between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7, with Oslo saying Russian forces on the Arctic Kola peninsula were behind the GPS interference. Moscow denies any involvement.

The GPS jamming isn't believed to have caused any accidents.

JaxPavan
Feb 11, 2019
This is why it's dumb not to have redundant navigational systems.

For the infantryman, the redundant navigational system is called a map and a compass and a lot of practice using the two.

