McCormick will use IBM artificial intelligence to develop flavors, products

February 5, 2019 by Lorraine Mirabella, The Baltimore Sun

McCormick & Co. Inc. plans to use artificial intelligence to create new flavors and products through a research collaboration with IBM, the spice maker said Monday.

The idea is to pair IBM's expertise in machine learning with McCormick's more than 40 years of sensory science and taste data, the companies said. McCormick's data includes not only past product formulas but millions of data points that relate to consumer taste preferences and palettes.

"One," the first product line developed through , will be on U.S. retail shelves by late spring and initially include a set of one-dish recipe mix flavors, such as Tuscan Chicken, Bourbon Pork Tenderloin and New Orleans Sausage. The "One" platform is designed as seasoning for both proteins and vegetables.

McCormick's product developers will use artificial intelligence to learn and predict new flavors, making the process faster and more efficient, the company said. The technology will be used in developing both consumer and commercial market products.

"McCormick's use of artificial intelligence highlights our commitment to insight-driven innovation and the application of the most forward-looking technologies to continually enhance our products and bring new flavors to market," said Lawrence Kurzius, McCormick's chairman, president and CEO, in an announcement Monday.

He said the project is among several in the pipeline using new and emerging technologies.

"IBM Research's collaboration with McCormick illustrates our commitment to helping our clients and partners drive innovation across industries," said Kathryn Guarini, vice president for industry research for IBM, in the announcement. "By combining McCormick's deep data and expertise in science and taste, with IBM's AI capabilities, we are working together to unlock the bounds of creativity and transform the food and development process."

Explore further: Using AI to develop new flavor experiences

Related Stories

Using AI to develop new flavor experiences

February 4, 2019

McCormick & Company, a pioneer in flavor and food innovation, and my team at IBM Research have created a novel AI system to help product developers more efficiently and effectively create new flavor experiences. This year, ...

Using AI to create new fragrances

October 24, 2018

Skilled perfumers bring art and science together to design new fragrances, a talent that takes ten or more years to develop. Crafting a fragrance that leaves an impression is one of the most important components a consumer ...

MIT unveils new $1 bn college for artificial intelligence

October 15, 2018

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced plans Monday to create a new college of artificial intelligence with an initial $1 billion commitment for the program focusing on "responsible and ethical" uses of the technology.

Recommended for you

A better way to measure cell survival

February 5, 2019

Measuring the toxic effects of chemical compounds on different types of cells is critical for developing cancer drugs, which must be able to kill their target cells. Analyzing cell survival is also an important task in fields ...

Highly collimated jet spotted from the Red Square Nebula

February 5, 2019

Astronomers have detected a highly collimated, bipolar jet from the so-called Red Square Nebula (RSN) surrounding the B[e]-type star MWC 922. The newly discovered jet could reveal more insights into the nature of the RSN ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.