Magnetic teeth hold promise for materials and energy

February 1, 2019 by Holly Ober, University of California - Riverside
Magnetic teeth hold promise for materials and energy
Gumboot chiton (Cryptochiton stelleri). Credit: Kisailus Biomimetics & Nanostructured Materials Lab

A mollusk with teeth that can grind down rock may hold the key to making next generation abrasion-resistant materials and nanoscale materials for energy.

The mollusk, called a gumboot chiton, scrapes algae off ocean rocks using a specialized set of teeth made from the magnetic mineral . The teeth have the maximum hardness and stiffness of any known biomineral. Although magnetite is a geologic mineral commonly found in the earth's crust, only a few animals are known to produce it, and little is known about how they make it.

A better understanding of the biomineralization process, combined with a thorough understanding of chiton tooth architecture and mechanics, could help scientists not only improve wear-resistant coatings and tooling, but also help grow nanoscale materials for energy and water-based applications.

Now, for the first time, a team led by Michiko Nemoto, an assistant professor of agriculture at Okayama University and David Kisailus, a professor of materials science and chemical engineering in UC Riverside's Bourns College of Engineering, has discovered a piece of the genetic puzzle that allows the chiton to produce magnetite nanomaterials.

Magnetic teeth hold promise for materials and energy
Rows of chiton teeth embedded in a ribbonlike structure. Credit: Kisailus Biomimetics & Nanostructured Materials Lab

Chitons have several dozen rows of teeth attached to a ribbon-like structure. Each tooth is composed of a mineralized cusp, or pointed area, and base supporting the mineralized cusp. Magnetite is deposited only in the cusp region. As teeth wear down they are replaced by new teeth, so teeth in varying stages of formation are always present.

Rather than looking for specific genes, the researchers examined the transcriptome, the set of all RNA molecules in the teeth, to see what substances the genes were actually expressing. DNA contains the blueprints, but RNA is what "transcribes" the blueprints and helps carry them out.

They found that the 20 most abundant RNA transcripts in the developing teeth region contain ferritin, a that stores iron and releases it in a controlled fashion, while those in the mineralized teeth region include proteins of mitochondria that may provide the energy required to transform the raw materials into magnetite. On the fully mineralized cusp the researchers also identified 22 proteins that included a new protein they called "radular teeth matrix protein1." The new protein might interact with other substances present on the teeth to produce iron oxide.

Magnetic teeth hold promise for materials and energy
A single chiton tooth, showing the magnetite cusp. Credit: Kisailus Biomimetics & Nanostructured Materials Lab

The findings could help scientists solve an urgent problem for next generation electronics— nanoscale energy sources to power them. Knowing how to control the growth of biological magnetite, whose magnetic fields have electrical applications, could help scientists create nanoscale energy .

The open access paper, "Integrated transcriptomic and proteomic analyses of a molecular mechanism of radular biomineralization in Cryptochiton stelleri," was published January 29 in Scientific Reports. In addition to Nemoto and Kisailus, authors include Dongni Ren, Steven Herrera, Songqin Pan, Takashi Tamura, Kenji Inagaki.

Explore further: Researchers use snail teeth to improve solar cells and batteries

More information: Michiko Nemoto et al, Integrated transcriptomic and proteomic analyses of a molecular mechanism of radular teeth biomineralization in Cryptochiton stelleri, Scientific Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-37839-2

Related Stories

Mechanism regulating tooth shape formulation found

September 23, 2005

One of the remaining challenges for evolutionary developmental studies of mammals, whose evolution is best known from their teeth, is how their tooth shape is altered during development.

Recommended for you

'Quiet' light

February 1, 2019

Spectrally pure lasers lie at the heart of precision high-end scientific and commercial applications, thanks to their ability to produce near-perfect single-color light. A laser's capacity to do so is measured in terms of ...

Palm oil not the only driver of forest loss in Indonesia

February 1, 2019

Large-scale agriculture, primarily for growing oil palms, remains a major cause of deforestation in Indonesia, but its impact has diminished proportionately in recent years as other natural and human causes emerge, a new ...

Magnetic graphene switches between insulator and conductor

February 1, 2019

Researchers have found that certain ultra-thin magnetic materials can switch from insulator to conductor under high pressure, a phenomenon that could be used in the development of next-generation electronics and memory storage ...

Variations in seafloor create freak ocean waves

February 1, 2019

Florida State University researchers have found that abrupt variations in the seafloor can cause dangerous ocean waves known as rogue or freak waves—waves so catastrophic that they were once thought to be the figments of ...

Virtual lens improves X-ray microscopy

February 1, 2019

With X-ray microscopes, researchers at PSI look inside computer chips, catalysts, small pieces of bone, or brain tissue. The short wavelength of the X-rays makes details visible that are a million times smaller than a grain ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.