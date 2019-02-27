New lipid shape atlas holds key to early disease detection

February 28, 2019 by Heidi Hall, Vanderbilt University
New lipid shape atlas holds key to early disease detection
The lipid atlas built by Vanderbilt University chemists can be added to as other researchers begin decoding molecule shapes. Credit: The McLean Group

Every bit of information about a person's health—their exposure to chemicals, their inherited risks, their current illnesses—lies within their molecules. That's a diverse array of substances that amounts to a number so long, it doesn't have a name: 1 with 50 zeros after it.

A team of Vanderbilt University chemists started decoding that total molecular picture by examining 456 variations of one class of molecule, lipids, which are vital to cell membrane structure, regulate cell activities and store energy. The role a lipid plays in the body is determined by its shape, and the methods and atlas this team developed, which match individual lipid to their shapes, holds the key ultimately to early diagnosis of many different disorders.

"Lipids are well known to be the bellwether of disease," said John McLean, Stevenson Professor of Chemistry. "Dysregulation can mean everything from inflammation to very specific disease states. Because lipids subtly change based on what's going on in the body, we can use an analytic strategy to map out what shape that lipids adopt as a means to identify them."

Formerly, a single set of measurements could correspond to many different kinds of lipids, he said, but the Vanderbilt team's atlas of lipid structures greatly narrows the possibilities. Other researchers, such as those who study lipids and their role in diseases, can go to this atlas for clues in their own work, plus add to it.

These results were published online today in Nature Communications in a paper titled "Ion Mobility Conformational Lipid Atlas for High Confidence Lipidomics."

Lead author Katrina Leaptrot, a post-doctoral scholar, said the work was made possible by a relatively new technology called ion mobility-mass spectrometry, which allows scientists to analyze molecules with more scrutiny. She spent months looking for patterns in her data and learned that a lipid's shape, and thus its ability to predict dysregulation, was most impacted by the length of its tail and how many double bonds lay in those tails.

A lipid's tail length is a count of the number of carbon atoms it contains, while double bonds determine how strongly each carbon atom is bound to the one next to it. Double bonds create kinks in the lipids that affect normal lipid functions as well as dysregulations. For example, saturated fats are lipids without , which raises in your blood.

"Now that we can better decode how nature assembled these molecules, labs around the world will be able to use this atlas and contribute their own data to uncharted regions," Leaptrot said.

Explore further: Link found between types of lipid metabolism and species lifespan

More information: Katrina L. Leaptrot et al, Ion mobility conformational lipid atlas for high confidence lipidomics, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-08897-5

Related Stories

An integrative approach to studying lipid biology

January 25, 2019

The proteins that manage lipids in the cell are notoriously hard to study. Combining structural, biochemical, and computational studies, scientists at EPFL and the University of Wisconsin-Madison have now discovered how a ...

Phat on potential, lipidomics is gaining weight

January 10, 2019

The post-holiday New Year might not seem like an ideal time to celebrate fat. But when it comes to lipids, there is no better time. For the past 15 years, scientists have been working to specify and classify these fatty acids ...

Lipid metabolism discovered in cell nucleus

June 22, 2018

The cell nucleus is an organelle, in which the DNA of an organism is protected and duplicated. The nucleus of this organ-like structure in the cell plasma is surrounded by an outer and an inner nuclear envelope, which is ...

Recommended for you

Hall effect becomes viscous in graphene

February 28, 2019

Researchers at The University of Manchester in the UK have discovered that the Hall effect—a phenomenon well known for more than a century—is no longer as universal as it was thought to be.

Nanotechnology makes it possible for mice to see in infrared

February 28, 2019

Mice with vision enhanced by nanotechnology were able to see infrared light as well as visible light, reports a study published February 28 in the journal Cell. A single injection of nanoparticles in the mice's eyes bestowed ...

How Capsella followed its lonely heart

February 28, 2019

The Brassicaceae plant family boasts a stunning diversity of fruit shapes. But even in this cosmopolitan company the heart-shaped seed pods of the Capsella genus stand out.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.