Leader of Facebook PR team leaving

February 6, 2019
Facebook's top communications officer is leaving following a tumultuous year for the leading social network
The head of Facebook's public relations team announced Wednesday she is leaving her job, stepping away after the most tumultuous period in the history of the social networking giant.

Caryn Marooney put out word she is quitting her job a leader of Facebook's communications group after eight years at the social network and is working with chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on finding a replacement.

Marooney wrote on her Facebook page that "it's time to get back to my roots" but also noted that "I have more faith in Facebook than ever."

Her departure comes with Facebook, following a period of extraordinary growth, under fire in many parts of the world over privacy and and for failing to curb manipulation of the platform.

She wrote however: "There is so much good happening on Facebook and the entire family of apps every day. And for our challenges—we have plans in place and the right people working on them."

Facebook marked its 15th anniversary this week after reporting the core social network grew to some 2.3 billion active users, with as many as 2.7 billion using at least one of its services.

Zuckerberg marked the 15th anniversary of Facebook on Monday with message saying he sees the social network largely as a "positive" force for society.

JamesG
not rated yet 1 hour ago
"And for our challenges—we have plans in place and the right people working on them."

And by the right people she means people with the right political leanings. Facebook is aggressive and abusive and needs to be broken up.

