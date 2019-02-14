Former UN leader tours climate adaptation projects in Miami

February 19, 2019 by Jennifer Kay
Former UN leader tours climate adaptation projects in Miami
Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, at right, gives former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon a tour of Miami's sea rise adaptation measures on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says he's impressed with Miami's efforts to cope with rising sea levels— and he wishes President Donald Trump were paying attention, too.

Ban visited Miami on Tuesday with the Global Commission on Adaptation, which encourages the development of measures to manage the through technology, planning and investment. He leads the group with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.

Ban toured two city pump stations and viewed seawall projects from a boat with Mayor Francis Suarez.

He said he was "deeply concerned" about Trump's rollback of environmental protections and his dismissal of climate science.

But Ban said he's encouraged by the commitment of Miami and other U.S. cities to the Paris climate agreement, even though Trump wants the country to withdraw from it.

Former UN leader tours climate adaptation projects in Miami
Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, left, speaks with Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, right, during a tour of Miami's sea rise adaptation measures on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Former UN leader tours climate adaptation projects in Miami
Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, center, gives former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, left, and Patrick V. Verkooijen, right, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Center on Adaptation, a tour of Miami's sea rise adaptation measures on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Former UN leader tours climate adaptation projects in Miami
Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, at center left, speaks with Michael Berkowitz, CEO of 100 Resilient Cities, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon and Patrick V. Verkooijen, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Center on Adaptation, left to right, during a trolley tour of Miami's sea rise adaptation measures on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Former UN leader tours climate adaptation projects in Miami
Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, left, gives former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, center, and Patrick V. Verkooijen, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Center on Adaptation, a tour of Miami's sea rise adaptation measures on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Explore further: Musk to quit advisory panels if Trump withdraws from climate deal

Related Stories

US mayors bypass Trump to back Paris climate goals

June 27, 2017

President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord has triggered a bipartisan push from US mayors to stick to the emissions cuts Washington had pledged to hit, the mayor of Atlanta said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Prenatal forest fire exposure stunts children's growth

February 19, 2019

Forest fires are more harmful than previously imagined, causing stunted growth in children who were exposed to smoke while in the womb, according to new research from Duke University and the National University of Singapore.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.