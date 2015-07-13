JPMorgan Chase unveils cryptocurrency prototype

February 14, 2019
JPMorgan Chase on Thursday unveiled a prototype for a digital coin system using blockchain, a first among major banks in the fast-changing cryptocurrency world.

The system, called JPM Coin and which for now is only at the prototype stage, would permit institutional clients to make instantaneous payments with other bank clients.

Customers would receive JPM Coins that could be transferred to other customers, who are then free to redeem the sum. The system is based on US dollars but could be expanded to other currencies, the bank said.

The framework employs the digital ledger technology known as blockchain and is being tested with a small number of institutional clients, with plans to be expanded into a later this year, the company said on its website.

The system is designed for business-to-business transactions and not for individuals at this point.

"JPM Coin is currently a prototype," the bank said. "As we move towards production we will actively engage our regulators to explain its design and solicit their feedback and any necessary approvals."

In announcing the system, JPMorgan becomes the first major bank with concrete plans to permit clients to transact in cryptocurrencies.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has famously dismissed the cryptocurrency bitcoin as a "fraud," even as the bank has continued to work on blockchain technology, which is the founding mechanism for bitcoin.

"We have always believed in the potential of and we are supportive of cryptocurrencies as long as they are properly controlled and regulated," the bank said.

"Ultimately, we believe that JPM Coin can yield significant benefits for applications by reducing clients' counterparty and settlement risk, decreasing capital requirements and enabling instant value transfer."

julianpenrod
not rated yet 3 hours ago
As designed, Bitcoin was supposed to be thought of as a conventional currency, but it does not have crucial aspects of currency.
First, conventional currency is defined by its ability to be redeemed. In the past, that extended even to melting the coin down for its metal content. But, if there was a sudden refusal to accept Bitcoin, what would those who "hold" Bitcoins have left? So many electronic impulses somewhere. But what physical value do these provide? In fact, few if any even know what Bitcoin is based on. Vague references indicate it as a payment for allowing outside computers to do work on someone's computer, evidently without their knowing what it is.
Currency also depends on the idea of it not evaporating, its physical worth remaining. But just storing references to Bitcoin in ledgers costs money for processing and that can take value from the Bitcoin.

