Infographic: How not to lose a spacecraft

February 8, 2019, European Space Agency
Infographic: How not to lose a spacecraft
Credit: European Space Agency

ESA's ultra-precise deep-space navigation technique – Delta-DOR – tells us where spacecraft are, accurate to within a few hundred metres, even at a distance of 100,000,000 km.

In order to navigate a spacecraft around our Solar System we have to know how far away it is, how fast it is travelling and in what direction.

Each of these are explained in this new infographic, "How not to lose a spacecraft."

Explore further: Brightest beacons

Related Stories

Brightest beacons

October 2, 2013

Deep-space missions require precise navigation, in particular when approaching bodies such as Mars, Venus or a comet. How precise?

All systems go as Parker Solar Probe begins second sun orbit

January 30, 2019

On Jan. 19, 2019, just 161 days after its launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, NASA's Parker Solar Probe completed its first orbit of the Sun, reaching the point in its orbit farthest from our star, called ...

Navigating NASA's first mission to the Trojan asteroids

December 21, 2018

In science fiction, explorers can hop in futuristic spaceships and traverse half the galaxy in the blink of a plot hole. However, this sidelines the navigational acrobatics required in order to guarantee real-life mission ...

Mars navigation

July 22, 2016

In order to precisely deliver the Schiaparelli landing demonstrator module to the martian surface and then insert ExoMars/TGO into orbit around the Red Planet, it's necessary to pin down the spacecraft's location to within ...

Dead stars could be the future of spacecraft navigation

October 9, 2012

Scientists at the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and the University of Leicester have been commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) to investigate the feasibility of using dead stars to navigate spacecraft in deep ...

Recommended for you

Researchers add porous envelope to aluminum plasmonics

February 8, 2019

When Rice University chemist and engineer Hossein Robatjazi set out to marry a molecular sieve called MOF to a plasmonic aluminum nanoparticle two years ago, he never imagined the key would be the same process nature uses ...

Scientists image conducting edges in a promising 2-D material

February 8, 2019

A research team comprised of scientists at the University of California, Riverside, and the University of Washington has for the first time directly imaged "edge conduction" in monolayer tungsten ditelluride, or WTe2, a newly ...

Life on the edge in the quantum world

February 8, 2019

Quantum physics sets the laws that dominate the universe at a small scale. The ability to harness quantum phenomena could lead to machines like quantum computers, which are predicted to perform certain calculations much faster ...

Sea snakes that can't drink seawater

February 8, 2019

Surrounded by salty water, sea snakes sometimes live a thirsty existence. Previously, scientists thought that they were able to drink seawater, but recent research has shown that they need to access freshwater. A new study ...

360 Video: Curiosity rover departs Vera Rubin Ridge

February 8, 2019

After exploring Mars' Vera Rubin Ridge for more than a year, NASA's Curiosity rover recently moved on. But a new 360-video lets the public visit Curiosity's final drill site on the ridge, an area nicknamed "Rock Hall." The ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.