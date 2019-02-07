Credit: European Space Agency ESA's ultra-precise deep-space navigation technique – Delta-DOR – tells us where spacecraft are, accurate to within a few hundred metres, even at a distance of 100,000,000 km.

In order to navigate a spacecraft around our Solar System we have to know how far away it is, how fast it is travelling and in what direction.

Each of these steps are explained in this new infographic, "How not to lose a spacecraft."

