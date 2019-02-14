Illinois Democrats ask Evers to review Foxconn plant impact

February 15, 2019 by Todd Richmond

Illinois congressional Democrats have asked Wisconsin's new Democratic governor to re-evaluate the environmental impact of a sprawling plant that Foxconn Technology Group plans to build near the states' border, saying they are concerned it could exacerbate flooding in Chicago's northern suburbs.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth along with Reps. Brad Schneider and Lauren Underwood sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter on Friday saying stormwater run-off from the plant would drain into the Des Plaines River watershed and could worsen flooding in Illinois' Lake County, which covers the northeastern corner of Illinois and is just north of Cook County, which includes Chicago.

The Lake County Board, the county's Stormwater Management Commission and several Lake County towns have passed resolutions disapproving of the project, the Illinois lawmakers wrote, noting that Illinois state Senate also adopted a resolution urging Wisconsin officials to reconsider the project's environmental and health impacts.

"We ask that you submit forthcoming construction plans to stringent environmental review," they wrote. "Economic development is a top priority in our region, and it does not have to come at the cost of environmental degradation."

Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, didn't immediately respond to an email Friday seeking comment. Foxconn spokeswoman Myranda Tanck also didn't immediately respond to an email.

Foxconn plans to build a flat-screen manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, which is in Racine County, Wisconsin, about 70 miles north of Chicago. The Taiwanese electronics giant has said the facility eventually could employ up to 13,000 people.

Local officials and Republican state lawmakers—led by then-Gov. Scott Walker—extended the company an unprecedented $4 billion in incentives to lure the plant to Wisconsin.

The package exempted Foxconn from a host of environmental regulations, allowing to the company to fill wetlands without a permit and to proceed without an statement, which is a typically routine study of a construction project's potential effects on the environment.

The state Department of Natural Resources also approved the city of Racine's request on behalf of Mount Pleasant to draw 7 million gallons (26.5 million liters) of water per day from Lake Michigan to serve the plant.

Wisconsin DNR documents also show that emissions from the plant would increase smog in Racine County. Former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a lawsuit last year along with conservation groups and the city of Chicago challenging a federal rule that found a number of areas across the country, including Racine County, to be in compliance with air quality standards for smog. Madigan argued that the rule would allow Foxconn to avoid stricter emissions standards, which could harm Chicago residents. That lawsuit is pending in federal court in Washington.

Evers, a Democrat, narrowly defeated Walker in November's elections. He said earlier this month he has directed the DNR to review Foxconn's air permits, which the Illinois Democrats called "heartening" in their letter.

Foxconn has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks after the company said it planned to scale back and possibly shelve its plans to build display screens in Wisconsin. The company shifted again two days later and reaffirmed that it does plan to make such screens at the plant.

"We have been skeptical of this development from the beginning and Foxconn backpedaling from its initial offer has only deepened our concerns," the Illinois Democrats wrote in their letter.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at twitter.com/trichmond1

Explore further: Foxconn to announce location of Wisconsin plant Wednesday

Related Stories

Foxconn reaches agreement to open Green Bay office

June 29, 2018

Foxconn Technology Group announced Friday that it plans to open an office in Green Bay that will bring at least 200 high-tech jobs, a chance for the company to spread benefits and goodwill more widely amid doubts that the ...

Foxconn giving $100 million to UW-Madison for partnership

August 27, 2018

Foxconn Technology Group announced Monday that it will invest $100 million in engineering and innovation research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, making it one of the largest gifts in the school's history that comes ...

Foxconn factory jobs touted by Trump will not come to pass

January 30, 2019

Electronics giant Foxconn reversed course and announced Wednesday that the huge Wisconsin plant that was supposed to bring a bounty of blue-collar factory jobs back to the Midwest—and was lured with billions in tax incentives—will ...

Foxconn may import workers for US plant: report

November 6, 2018

Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn is struggling to find enough skilled workers for its planned facility in Wisconsin and may bring in personnel from China, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Recommended for you

What rising seas mean for local economies

February 15, 2019

Impacts from climate change are not always easy to see. But for many local businesses in coastal communities across the United States, the evidence is right outside their doors—or in their parking lots.

A river of stars in the solar neighborhood

February 15, 2019

Astronomy & Astrophysics publishes the work of researchers from the University of Vienna, who have found a river of stars, a stellar stream in astronomical parlance, covering most of the southern sky. The stream is relatively ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.