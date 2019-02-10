Hard-to-detect antibiotic resistance an underestimated clinical problem

February 11, 2019, Uppsala University
antibiotic
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Even when antibiotics are used to treat bacteria susceptible to them, sometimes the antibiotic chosen is ineffective. One of the reasons for this is heteroresistance, a phenomenon explored in depth by Uppsala and Emory University researchers in a new study.

When a is suspected, samples are taken for analysis to assess whether the bacterium can be treated with (i.e. is susceptible to) or not (i.e. is resistant), and what kind of antibiotic works. Heteroresistance means that while the majority of in the sample are susceptible to antibiotics, there is also a minor (less than 1 percent) antibiotic-resistant subpopulation that can grow despite treatment with antibiotics.

No research to date has explained the underlying mechanisms of heteroresistance. As previous studies on humans and animals alike have shown, heteroresistance can make antibiotic treatment ineffective because the resistant subpopulation grows instead of being destroyed.

In an extensive study published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the Uppsala and Emory scientists investigated, first, how commonly heteroresistance is present in bacteria isolated from patients and, second, the underlying of heteroresistance. They surveyed the scale on which it was present in four bacteria species that cause infections in humans by exposing them to 28 different kinds of antibiotic. Surprisingly, the results showed that more than a quarter of the combinations of bacteria and antibiotics exhibited heteroresistance.

"This indicates that the frequency of heteroresistance in clinically important bacteria has been greatly underestimated before," says Dr. Hervé Nicoloff, researcher at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Microbiology, Uppsala University and lead author of the study.

A range of genetic investigations also enabled the researchers to show that the underlying mechanism of heteroresistance was often spontaneous occurrence of gene amplifications of various antibiotic resistance . The bacteria cells containing only one copy of these genes were susceptible to antibiotics, while the cells containing multiple gene copies were resistant.

These gene amplifications are unstable, and as a result, can rapidly revert to susceptibility again. This instability makes heteroresistance difficult to detect and study, which is a problem for hospital laboratories that need to determine whether a bacterium is susceptible or resistant to a particular antibiotic. Accordingly, bacteria can be classified as susceptible although they are actually resistant, and this may lead to use of the wrong antibiotic and failure of the treatment.

"It's important to develop and apply improved methods so that we can quickly identify the presence of heteroresistance in bacteria," says Dan I. Andersson, Professor at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Microbiology, Uppsala University, who led the study.

Explore further: Bacteria resistant to last-resort antibiotic, missed by standard tests

More information: The high prevalence of antibiotic heteroresistance in pathogenic bacteria is mainly caused by gene amplification, Nature Microbiology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41564-018-0342-0 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-018-0342-0

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Running an LED in reverse could cool future computers

February 13, 2019

In a finding that runs counter to a common assumption in physics, researchers at the University of Michigan ran a light emitting diode (LED) with electrodes reversed in order to cool another device mere nanometers away.

More scrutiny needed for less-deadly foodborne bacteria

February 13, 2019

Employing advanced genetic-tracing techniques and sharing the data produced in real time could limit the spread of bacteria—Bacillus cereus—which cause foodborne illness, according to researchers who implemented whole-genome ...

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

February 13, 2019

NASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover that was built to operate for just three months but kept going and going, rolling across the rocky red soil, was pronounced dead Wednesday, 15 years after it landed on the planet.

Turning desalination waste into a useful resource

February 13, 2019

The rapidly growing desalination industry produces water for drinking and for agriculture in the world's arid coastal regions. But it leaves behind as a waste product a lot of highly concentrated brine, which is usually disposed ...

Observations uncover details about the open cluster IC 4996

February 13, 2019

Using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) and data from ESA's Gaia satellite, astronomers have conducted a new study of the young open cluster IC 4996 and its vicinity. The research, presented in a paper published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.