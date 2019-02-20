Google expected to unveil long-expected gaming project at GDC next month

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Google could be ready to dive headlong into video games.

The tech giant revealed on Tuesday that it will be holding a special event at the upcoming Game Developers Conference, scheduled for March 18-22 in San Francisco. The notice invites attendees to "gather around" on Tuesday, March 19, at the Moscone Center for a keynote speech.

Chatter online about the event pointed to Google's Project Stream, a PC streaming video game service the company began testing in October and closed last month. Among the games streamed via Google Chrome to computers was Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Odyssey," a lush, deep adventure set in ancient Greece.

But many also noted that Google could also jump into the hardware game. Back in February 2018, tech news site The Information reported that Google was developing a game streaming service, codenamed "Yeti," that could on Chromecast or a special Google console.

Subsequently, video game news site Kotaku also reported in October that Google was working on some type of hardware solution to go with its streaming platform, as well as looking to acquire or recruit game developers. Google had hired former Sony and Microsoft game executive Phil Harrison in January 2018, the site noted.

Regardless, we will know more this time next month.

(c)2019 USA Today

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.