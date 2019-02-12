February 12, 2019

Fitbit launches new wearable, but your employer has to sign you up

by Dalvin Brown, Usa Today

Fitbit quietly introduced a new activity and sleep tracker, but, unlike the company's previous step counters, the wearable is available only from your health plan or employer.

Called the Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR, the wristlets are "designed to make developing health habits easier for everyone," according to the website. So far, there's been no flashy marketing or advertising of the latest offering.

CNBC reports that some users spotted the new wearables on their corporate websites.

"These special-release trackers are available exclusively through Fitbit corporate, wellness, and health systems partners and customers of their organizations, participants, and members," Fitbit says on the site.

The swim-proof Inspire is available in black and white color options. It can be worn as a wristband or on a clip. The wearable gadget has some basic features like calories burned, call and text alerts, reminders to move and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

Wearers can also monitor their sleep stages.

The Inspire has up to five days of battery life, which is much longer than some other like the Apple Watch. Apple says that its fitness trackers have up to 18 hours of battery life.

No price has been listed for the Inspire and Inspire HR, but CNBC reports that it's the company's cheapest device yet.

The least expensive adult Fitbit, the Alta, is priced at $99.95 on Fitbit.com.

Fitbits were introduced as step counters in 2008. Since then, the devices have gotten much savvier about health, wellness and fitness.

More information: (c)2019 USA Today
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

