Experts move one step closer to demystifying the quantum world

February 26, 2019, University of Bristol
Experts move one step closer to demystifying the quantum world
Optical realisation of the simplest possible technique for simultaneous measurement of two incompatible observables of a single qubit. The measurement strategy here illustrated was applied for probing a fundamental uncertainty relation for simultaneous quantum measurements and is applicable for quantum metrology and other emerging photonic quantum technologies. Credit: Adetunmise Dada

The quantum world is notoriously complex, its multiple layers and miniscule components eluding standard analytical approaches.

One of the principles underpinning many of the mind-boggling states that there is an intrinsic limit to the precision with which we can simultaneously know certain pairs of properties of a quantum system, which are referred to as being 'complementary'.

For example, the more precisely you know the position of a particle, the less precisely you can know its speed, and vice versa. In fact, the more precisely one of such properties is determined, the less certain we can be about the corresponding property – knowing the precise answer in one case only increases the challenge of getting the full picture.

Getting a glimpse of the full picture then requires compromises – trading off precision in the determination of one property for more precision in that of the other. However, achieving the best possible full picture allowed by the 'trade-off' limits imposed by laws of quantum physics is a daunting task.

Now University of Bristol experts believe they have demonstrated a much easier way to bypass this challenge. Their work, published in the journal Optica, could have implications for the future of , bio-medical science and other fields of study where sophisticated advances are increasingly relying on the ability to incorporate and measure the properties of quantum systems.

The solution devised by researchers from Bristol's Quantum Engineering Technology Labs involves a specially designed that can generate in a heralded fashion, allowing them to measure one photon at a time using an elegantly simple measurement procedure based on an analogue of a coin flip. Their experiment simultaneously determined two complementary polarization properties of a single photon and achieved the best possible 'full picture' allowed by the trade-off limits imposed by laws of quantum physics.

"Until we managed it, it was not well known that such quantum-limited simultaneous measurements on a single qubit could be realised with a basic setup in such a simple way," said Dr Adetunmise Dada, Senior Research Associate in Bristol's Quantum Engineering Technology Labs, and lead author of the paper.

"Our findings shed light on the limits of how much we can learn about different complementary properties of quantum systems by using practical measurement setups. It is also related to how well we can rely on the information security delivered by quantum protocols in real world implementations, since the same principles govern the limits on the information that is hackable by an eavesdropper in quantum key distribution."

Next, the researchers plan to push the limits of quantum understanding even further, by testing whether their methodology could be applied to measuring multiple incompatible properties and in large-scale quantum states, implemented on a silicon integrated optics platform, which is a promising approach to realize multidimensional states encoded in the path degree of freedom of single photons.

Explore further: Hard limits on the postselectability of optical graph states

More information: Adetunmise C. Dada et al. Optimal simultaneous measurements of incompatible observables of a single photon, Optica (2019). DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.6.000257

Related Stories

Scaling silicon quantum photonic technology

March 9, 2018

An international team of quantum scientists and engineers led by the University of Bristol and involving groups from China, Denmark, Spain, Germany and Poland, have realised an advanced large-scale silicon quantum photonic ...

Quantum speed limits are not actually quantum

March 15, 2018

Quantum mechanics has fundamental speed limits—upper bounds on the rate at which quantum systems can evolve. However, two groups working independently have published papers showing for the first time that quantum speed ...

A new kind of quantum computer

November 6, 2017

Quantum mechanics incorporates some very non-intuitive properties of matter. Quantum superposition, for example, allows an atom to be simultaneously in two different states with its spin axis pointed both up and down, or ...

Recommended for you

Neutrinos seen in the clustering of galaxies

February 26, 2019

In early times, the universe was an energetic mix of strongly interacting particles. The first particles to break free from this dense soup were neutrinos, the lightest and most weakly interacting particles of the Standard ...

When sand-slithering snakes behave like light waves

February 26, 2019

Desert snakes slithering across the sand at night can encounter obstacles such as plants or twigs that alter the direction of their travel. While studying that motion to learn how limbless animals control their bodies in ...

How our tissues manage mechanical stress

February 26, 2019

When running, breathing and moving, the body is continuously deforming. How do the tissues in the body deal with all these mechanical stresses? Publishing today in Nature Physics, researchers from Wageningen University & ...

New periodic table of droplets could help solve crimes

February 25, 2019

Liquid droplets assume complex shapes and behave in different ways, each with a distinct resonance—like a drum head or a violin string—depending on the intricate interrelationship of the liquid, the solid it lands on ...

Mini-tornadoes of spores illuminated during raindrop impact

February 25, 2019

Plant diseases are a significant threat to our food security. Rain provides fresh water to our crops, but splashing drops may also contribute to the spread of plant disease. Raindrop impact is known to be a mechanism for ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.