Do you like Earth's solid surface and life-inclined climate? Thank your lucky (massive) star

Earth's solid surface and moderate climate may be due, in part, to a massive star in the birth environment of the Sun, according to new computer simulations of planet formation.
Without the star's radioactive elements injected into the early solar system, our home planet could be a hostile ocean world covered in global ice sheets.
"The results of our simulations suggest that there are two qualitatively different types of planetary systems," said Tim Lichtenberg of the National Centre of Competence in Research PlanetS in Switzerland. "There are those similar to our solar system, whose planets have little water, and those in which primarily ocean worlds are created because no massive star was around when their host system formed."
Lichtenberg and colleagues, including University of Michigan astronomer Michael Meyer, were initially intrigued by the role the potential presence of a massive star played on the formation of a planet.
Meyer said the simulations help solve some questions, while raising others.
"It is great to know that radioactive elements can help make a wet system drier and to have an explanation as to why planets within the same system would share similar properties," Meyer said.
"But radioactive heating may not be enough. How can we explain our Earth, which is very dry, indeed, compared to planets formed in our models? Perhaps having Jupiter where it is was also important in keeping most icy bodies out of the inner solar system."
Researchers say while water covers more than two-thirds of the surface of Earth, in astronomical terms, the inner terrestrial planets of our solar system are very dry—fortunately, because too much of a good thing can do more harm than good.
All planets have a core, mantle (inside layer) and crust. If the water content of a rocky planet is significantly greater than on Earth, the mantle is covered by a deep, global ocean and an impenetrable layer of ice on the ocean floor. This prevents geochemical processes, such as the carbon cycle on Earth, that stabilize the climate and create surface conditions conducive to life as we know it.
The researchers developed computer models to simulate the formation of planets from their building blocks, the so-called planetesimals—rocky-icy bodies of probably dozens of kilometers in size. During the birth of a planetary system, the planetesimals form in a disk of dust and gas around the young star and grow into planetary embryos.
Radioactive heat engine
As these planetesimals are heated from the inside, part of the initial water ice content evaporates and escapes to space before it can be delivered to the planet itself.
This internal heating may have happened shortly after the birth of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago, as primeval traces in meteorites suggest, and may still be ongoing in numerous places.
Right when the proto-Sun formed, a supernova occurred in the cosmic neighborhood. Radioactive elements, including aluminium-26, were fused in this dying massive star and got injected into our young solar system, either from its excessive stellar winds or via the supernova ejecta after the explosion.
The researchers say the quantitative predictions from this work will help near-future space telescopes, dedicated to the hunt for extrasolar planets, to track potential traces and differences in planetary compositions, and refine the predicted implications of the Al-26 dehydration mechanism.
They are eagerly awaiting the launch of upcoming space missions with which Earth-sized exoplanets outside our solar system will be observable. These will bring humanity ever-closer to understanding whether our home planet is one of a kind, or if there are "an infinity of worlds of the same kind as our own."
Their study appears in Nature Astronomy. Other researchers include those from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, University of Bayreuth and University of Bern.
A water budget dichotomy of rocky protoplanets from 26Al-heating, Nature Astronomy (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-018-0688-5 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-018-0688-5
rrwillsj
A large number of possible events had to occur in correct sequence of contributions to enable the basic functions of Life.
Failure was always an option.
Out of about a dozen rocky worlds in this System, how many are proven, to date, to be Living Worlds?
My hypothesis remains that we are just way too soon in the earliest stages of the evolution of the Universe, for Living Worlds to yet be common.
Using a conservative list of known criteria:
By sheer numbers, how many galaxies consist mainly of Pop II & III stars? Too primitive to have produced LWs.
What is the estimated numbers for galaxies with large populations of Pop I metal-rich stars that are older than 4+ billion years?
In our own Milky Way Galaxy:
What percentage are single, stable, moderately-sized stars in a reasonably safe region of this galaxy? Of 4+billion years old?
- cont'd -:
rrwillsj
Well. we know that this planet was capable of supporting life. Though Humanity is in a frenzy of efforts to correct that error of judgement by Gaia!
We may be too damn stupid to make the difficult choices & implement the hard work to ensure Humanity's survival. However, we are smart enough to invent the means to kill all other life.
When we go? We're taking everybody with us! Right down to the slime mold.
After all, Intelligence is a special gift for creatures with manipulative appendages.& we intend yo display our quality of moral character by deliberately destroying the only biosphere within our reach.
Huh? I'd never considered it that way before. I guess it is a good thing then, that we are so isolated?
Some people claim we can habilitate non-living worlds to being Human habitable?
So, over billions of years? Why didn't those worlds blossom naturally, on their own initiative?
Nik_2213
True, the Fermi Paradox is unsettling on multiple levels. Where are They ?
Program stuck in committee ? Wiped out by PHA after an un-connected funding squabble stymied their 'sky-watch' program??
YMMV...
Brrrr...
ddaye
Solon
antialias_physorg
The answer seems fairly obvious to me. All over the place.
Information transmission:
If you are technologically advanced to travel the stars you don't blare your signals in a 720° arc but pinpoint to where you want them to go (or use close-to-c-speed information pods which would make transmission only marginally slower but a lot more secure and easier to reach a "moving target").
Thus no one is beaming at Earth (why would they?)
Why they aren't on Earth:
Once you can live in space for any length of time there's absolutely no point to go planet-side ever again. In fact there is ample reason to _stay away_ from planets and solar systems in general once you reach virtual immortality.
Think about it: If the only thing that can kill you is on the order of a sun going nova you start staying away from suns.
(Apart from that: we have nothing they could possibly need or be of interest to them)
torbjorn_b_g_larsson
So of course one can expect the daft "Rare Earth" speculations troll a simple astrobiological work:
This makes it obvious that you have not studied astrobiology, where it is not only mundane hypothesis but now the consensus due to the many systems observed and the little time to life on Earth.
So why do you take upon yourself to rudely comment on a question you know little about? Go study the subject instead, you may find it interesting!
- tbctd -
torbjorn_b_g_larsson
The "Fermi Paradox" is a misnomer, Fermi noted that we don't know - still don't know - interstellar travel is possible. EM searches has covered much less than 1 % of possibilities. No paradox, nothing to learn as of yet.
***
Back to the trolls:
That makes a little more sense since we expect language capable intelligence to be rare based on the same math: many species on Earth, appeared once in 4 Gyrs. But the survive part is contradicted by the very same robustness of life shown.
And of course "Rare Earth" was invented by magic believers, which also trolls here:
Rejected by observation. There are no 'gods' that hands out 'permissions' or even have "a hand"; Planck 3d data release observes a 100 % mechanistic universe.
antialias_physorg
It also has some very basic flaws. It posits colonization as a motivation - which makes absolutely no sense to me because it posits that a species stays completely unaltered for all eternity of its existence (even after it has achieved the ability to meddle with its own stock). The flaw is sort of understandable because in Fermi's time something like that was pretty much unthinkable. Today it's basically been done already.
Also Fermi's paradox and the Drake equation are closely linked. But an equation that includes a variable of unknown magnitude and which cannot even be guessed at is less than useless (and the Drake equation has no less than 5 of those).
