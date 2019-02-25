February 25, 2019

BMW fined for diesel software error

bmw
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Germany prosecutors have fined automaker BMW 8.5 million euros ($9.66 million) for lax oversight in installing defective engine software that led to excessive diesel emissions in 7,965 cars.

The said Monday they found no that the Munich-based carmaker committed fraud but faulted the company for what it called insufficient quality control.

BMW said it "has consistently emphasized that the installation of the incorrect software module was a frustrating and highly regrettable error." Therefore the "accepts the penalty and will not appeal."

The fine is small compared to the 27.4 billion euros in fines and settlements paid in the U.S. and elsewhere by Volkswagen, which admitted intentionally manipulating engine software so diesel cars could pass emissions tests.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: BMW fined for diesel software error (2019, February 25) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-02-bmw-fined-diesel-software-error.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Daimler faces mega fine in diesel probe
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to punch smaller holes than sheet thickness?

10 hours ago

How much should I adjust torque when using anti-seize?

Sep 7, 2024

How roller bearing (Timken) came about

Sep 7, 2024

Cooling a sun room with A/C and windows

Sep 7, 2024

Ratchet based automatic transmission

Sep 7, 2024

Auto cooling system question

Sep 6, 2024

More from Mechanical Engineering

Load comments (0)