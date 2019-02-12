Biologist's research could lead to more resilient crops

February 14, 2019, University of California, Los Angeles
crops
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

UCLA biologist Steve Jacobsen's research has the potential to have a significant impact on the improvement of crops.

Jacobsen, who is a professor of molecular, cell and developmental biology, specializes in plant epigenetics—the study of how a gene's function can change without changes to the DNA sequence—and his research could lead to more resilient crops.

"Epigenetic science has many applications, with one of the most promising areas being agriculture," said Jacobsen, an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Jacobsen is also scientific co-founder of the company Inari, which has licensed plant breeding patents he developed at UCLA.

Inari is a plant-breeding company that equips crops to be more resilient to , and is enhancing plant breeding by tapping natural genetic diversity. Decades of intensive breeding for desirable characteristics, such as higher yield or resistance to specific diseases, has increased our food supply, but has also led to genetic uniformity in many crops. In some cases, this means the loss of natural resistance to disease compared with their more genetically diverse wild relatives. This loss could leave our vulnerable to future stressors, including those induced by climate change, at a time when the global population is projected to see considerable growth. Inari is working to discover and re-introduce these , so crops can exhibit natural resilience while meeting the nutritional demands of a growing worldwide population. The company has introduced the world's first seed foundry as part of its mission to revolutionize the seed industry.

The agreement provides Inari with new ways to improve plant performance by tapping natural genetic diversity, and provides access to technology that influences a plant's genes without altering its genetic code.

"Discoveries that take place in our laboratories directly help solve , and the fragility of the food system has been an issue of concern for some time now," said Roger Wakimoto, UCLA vice chancellor for research. "Through Inari, we're able to apply high-impact research and scientific techniques to the private sector and watch the benefits unfold."

Inari is currently developing its first wave of commercial crop varieties, including corn, soy and wheat.

"Collaboration and partnerships drive change that addresses the critical problems we face globally in agriculture," said Ponsi Trivisvavet, CEO of Inari. "Licensing this technology from UCLA provides us with a robust new approach that strengthens our efforts to create a winning food system."

Jacobsen's epigenetics research, which was funded in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was published online Feb. 7 in the journal Cell, and published today in the journal Nature Communications. These from Jacobsen's laboratory, along with earlier research from his laboratory, describe the inner workings of epigenetic pathways in plants, and describe tools that allow for "precise changes in through modulation of epigenetics," Jacobsen said.

The Cell research describes, among other scientific issues, various proteins in the plant Arabidopsis, and how they can be used to target DNA methylation. Jacobsen's research team explains in detail exactly how specific biological pathways work. (DNA methylation is a process by which a methyl group is added to DNA, and is important in regulating genes)

The Nature Communications paper describes the development of a system based on CRISPR—a powerful tool for editing DNA sequences at specific locations and modifying the functions of genes— to target methylation and gene silencing in a much more precise way than ever before and describes a system for targeting the activation of genes using a CRISPR system. A paper by Jacobsen's laboratory published in in the journal PNAS in 2018 describes another scientific tool, also based on a CRISPR system, to target the precise removal of DNA methylation at a gene, which causes the gene to be activated.

Explore further: Exploiting epigenetic variation for plant breeding

More information: Ashot Papikian et al. Site-specific manipulation of Arabidopsis loci using CRISPR-Cas9 SunTag systems, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-08736-7

Javier Gallego-Bartolomé et al. Co-targeting RNA Polymerases IV and V Promotes Efficient De Novo DNA Methylation in Arabidopsis, Cell (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2019.01.029

Related Stories

Exploiting epigenetic variation for plant breeding

November 8, 2018

Epigenetic changes can bring about new traits without altering the sequence of genes. This may allow plants to respond quicker to changes in their environment. Plant biologists at the University of Zurich have now demonstrated ...

Inactivating genes can boost crop genetic diversity

December 3, 2018

Researchers from CIRAD and INRA recently showed that inactivating a gene, RECQ4, leads to a three-fold increase in recombination in crops such as rice, pea and tomato. The gene inhibits the exchange of genetic material via ...

Plant characteristics shaped by parental conflict

November 20, 2018

Different subpopulations of a plant species can have distinct traits, varying in size, seed count, coloration, and so on. The primary source of this variation is genes: different versions of a gene can lead to different traits. ...

Recommended for you

Giant flare detected on an L dwarf

February 14, 2019

European astronomers have spotted a giant white-light flare on the ultracool L dwarf designated ULAS J224940.13-011236.9. The newly detected flare is one of the largest flares ever observed from an ultracool dwarf. The discovery ...

Long term study shows sources of black carbon in the Arctic

February 14, 2019

An international team of researchers has conducted the most thorough study yet of the sources of black carbon in the Arctic. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their findings and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.