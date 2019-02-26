Australia suffers hottest summer on record, little relief in sight

February 28, 2019
Bushfires are common in Australia's arid southeast but spread far into the tropical northeast in January as climate change conti
Bushfires are common in Australia's arid southeast but spread far into the tropical northeast in January as climate change continued to push up summer temperatures

Australia suffered its hottest summer on record from December through February and forecasts show the southern autumn will continue to be drier and warmer than average, the government said Thursday.

"After a record hot December and January, it won't come as a surprise that this summer will be our warmest on record," said Andrew Watkins, manager of long-range forecasting at the Bureau of Meteorology.

Although the final figures won't be available until Friday, the bureau said it was already clear the average maximum and mean temperature for the three months of summer would for the first time be more than two degrees Celsius higher (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) than long-term averages.

Rainfall was also below normal, and the bureau said it saw no let-up in a that has gripped vast areas of the country's agricultural heartland in the east and southeast for many months.

"Unfortunately, the outlook isn't giving a strong indication that we'll see a return to average or above in many areas over the autumn period," Watkins said.

The bureau reported earlier that January had been the hottest month ever recorded in Australia, with mean temperature across the continent exceeding 30 degrees Celsius for the first time.

Australia
Graphic of annual mean temperature anomalies from 1910 to 2018.

Watkins said weather patterns over the Indian and Pacific oceans contributed to the and lower rainfall, but that long-term climate change trends were also involved.

Authorities said the January heatwave contributed to the deaths of more than a million fish in the Murray-Darling river system, the country's largest and which runs through five states in the east of the country.

Meanwhile, bushfires—which are frequent occurrences in Australia's arid southeast—spread far into the tropical northeast of the country in January.

Explore further: Australian towns among hottest spots on Earth as heatwave sizzles

Related Stories

Australia swelters in record-breaking heatwave

December 28, 2018

Australia's vast continent is sizzling through extreme heatwave conditions this week, with temperatures reaching record highs and emergency services on high alert for bushfires.

Australia has hottest winter on record

September 1, 2017

Australia experienced its hottest winter on record this year amid a long-term warming trend largely attributed to climate change, the weather bureau said Friday.

The hottest summer on record: Experts react

March 1, 2013

Data analysis from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed last summer was the hottest on record, with January the hottest month recorded since 1910, when records began.

Recommended for you

Clues to Martian life found in Chilean desert

February 28, 2019

A robotic rover deployed in the most Mars-like environment on Earth, the Atacama Desert in Chile, has successfully recovered subsurface soil samples during a trial mission to find signs of life. The samples contained unusual ...

More support for Planet Nine

February 27, 2019

Corresponding with the three-year anniversary of their announcement hypothesizing the existence of a ninth planet in the solar system, Caltech's Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin are publishing a pair of papers analyzing ...

Yeast produce low-cost, high-quality cannabinoids

February 27, 2019

University of California, Berkeley, synthetic biologists have engineered brewer's yeast to produce marijuana's main ingredients—mind-altering THC and non-psychoactive CBD—as well as novel cannabinoids not found in the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.