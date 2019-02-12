Animal populations bounce back faster in marine protected areas

February 15, 2019 by Cassandra Burrier, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute
Animal populations bounce back faster in marine protected areas
Species like this green abalone recover faster from catastrophic events in marine protected areas. Credit: Charles Boch

A new paper in the American Naturalist discusses the significant role marine protected areas can play in preventing the extinction of commercially harvested species like abalone. MBARI Postdoctoral Fellow Charles A. Boch participated in the study, which examined abalone population models and how protected areas can ensure animals survive catastrophic events that could otherwise wipe out a population.

Many such as abalone, , and sea stars are relatively immobile—they lack the ability to move quickly over large distances—which makes it difficult for them to evacuate rapidly when a catastrophic event occurs. These events range from powerful storms and widespread viruses to oil spills and overharvesting.

Combining several different computer models, the authors compared the effectiveness of fisheries management with and without marine protected areas (MPAs). The models focused on a commercially harvested species of green abalone in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The green abalone fishery at Isla Natividad provided an ideal case study to observe the effects of management techniques like MPAs. Fishermen there have established cooperatives that strictly enforce no-take zones within their fishing grounds. The Isla Natividad fishery has demonstrated that protected areas sustain larger populations after and promote faster species recovery in other regions when larvae "spillover" into adjacent areas.

Animal populations bounce back faster in marine protected areas
MBARI Postdoctoral Fellow Charles Boch examines an abalone in the laboratory. Credit: Todd Walsh/MBARI

Human exploitation adds an extra layer of complexity to a species' recovery from a mass mortality event because many commercially harvested species are typically kept at lower sizes. Species like the green abalone also tend to experience lower breeding success at low population densities. This further complicates recovery from mass mortality events, making it harder for populations to bounce back once their numbers reach critical lows. Some populations never fully recover from mass mortality events. Fisheries, like the sardines of Monterey, could be permanently lost without protection.

The Isla Natividad green fishery provided the basis for the researchers' population model. The results of the models were encouraging and suggest that MPA networks offer a feasible solution to fisheries scientists and managers. As the authors noted, "We found that MPA networks dramatically reduced the risk of [population] collapse following catastrophic events (75-90 percent mortality), while populations often continued to decline in the absence of spatial protection."

With increasing ocean temperatures and acidity, growing low-oxygen , and large-scale extreme weather events becoming more common, this study provides further support for resource managers to establish and maintain networks of MPAs which protect the resilience of marine organisms following catastrophic events.

Animal populations bounce back faster in marine protected areas
Piles of green abalone shells on Isla Natividad illustrate the scale of the local abalone fishery. Credit: Charles Boch

Explore further: Marine reserves aid ecosystem recovery after environmental disasters: study

More information: Emilius A. Aalto et al. Catastrophic Mortality, Allee Effects, and Marine Protected Areas, The American Naturalist (2019). DOI: 10.1086/701781

Related Stories

First success for recovering Kalbarri abalone

April 4, 2016

Scientists working to return abalone to a once-flourishing population on the notoriously wild coastline north of Kalbarri have enjoyed their first major success—with new juvenile abalone recruits popping up in the region.

Recommended for you

A river of stars in the solar neighborhood

February 15, 2019

Astronomy & Astrophysics publishes the work of researchers from the University of Vienna, who have found a river of stars, a stellar stream in astronomical parlance, covering most of the southern sky. The stream is relatively ...

The friendly extortioner takes it all

February 15, 2019

Cooperating with other people makes many things easier. However, competition is also a characteristic aspect of our society. In their struggle for contracts and positions, people have to be more successful than their competitors ...

From Chelyabinsk to Cuba: The meteor connection

February 15, 2019

On February 1, 2019 a bright meteor crossed the sky over Cuba in the middle of the day. The phenomenon, which was followed by a smoke trail (a characteristic cloud left by the burn in the atmosphere of a meteoroid) and a ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.