Volcano in southern Japan erupts; no injuries or damage
January 17, 2019
A small island volcano in southern Japan erupted Thursday, blasting rocks and ashes into the air but causing no damage or injuries.
Japan Meteorological Agency said the eruption of the Shindake volcano on Kuchinoerabu island sent rocks flying and hot gas and debris pouring down the crater. It has not reached the residential area 2 kilometers (1.2 mile) away, the agency said.
Officials said no damage or injuries have been reported. About 80 residents initially took refuge at a shelter on the island but have since started to return home after an evacuation advisory was lifted less than two hours after the eruption.
Shizuko Goto, an innkeeper, told Kyodo News agency that she felt the ground rattling for several seconds following an explosion and decided to evacuate after seeing a massive cloud of black smoke rise from the volcano.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga urged residents to stay calm and follow safety instructions from local officials.
Shindake's last major eruption in May 2015 had temporarily displaced the island's entire population of about 150. The residents were evacuated to Yakushima Island, about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) to the east.
Only about two thirds of them had since returned to Kuchinoerabu, south of Japan's main southern island of Kyushu.
A volcano in southern Japan that appeared in a James Bond film had its biggest eruption in years Tuesday, shooting smoke and ash thousands of meters (feet) into the sky and grounding dozens of flights at a nearby airport, ...
Whether they are found in an engagement ring or an antique necklace, diamonds usually generate quick reactions from their recipients. Now, new research shows deep inside the Earth, fast reactions between subducted tectonic ...
A low-cost, versatile type of charcoal known as biochar can be tailored for specific uses including treating water, removing contaminants from soil and even storing carbon, according to new research by University of Alberta ...
The onset of the most recent ice age about 2.6 million years ago changed where the western Gulf of Mexico gets its supply of sediments. The finding adds new insight into how extreme climate change can directly impact fundamental ...
Research suggests there would be a 64 percent chance of limiting the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, if fossil fuel infrastructure was phased out immediately.
0 comments
Please sign in to add a comment.
Registration is free, and takes less than a minute.
Read more
Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.