Researchers develop new treatment for bone infection using copper-rich glass implant

January 30, 2019, RCSI
RCSI researchers develop new treatment for bone infection using copper-rich glass implant
The study's first author Emily Ryan, a recently qualified PhD student in the RCSI Department of Anatomy, pictured with Prof Fergal O'Brien, Professor of Bioengineering & Regenerative Medicine in the RCSI Department of Anatomy, Head of the Tissue Engineering Research Group and Deputy Director of AMBER the SFI Research Centre for materials science. Credit: RCSI

A team of researchers led by RCSI (Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland), have developed a new treatment for the particularly difficult-to-treat bone infection, osteomyelitis.

Funded by Irish Research Council, European Research Council and AMBER, the SFI (Science Foundation Ireland) research centre for materials science, the study is published in Biomaterials, the No. 1 ranked scientific journal in the field.

The new treatment has developed a one-step solution that kills bacteria and promotes without using antibiotics. To do this, researchers combined copper particles with bioactive glass—a type of glass used for repair—and incorporated it into an implant designed specifically for bone repair.

The copper-doped in the porous scaffold implant attracts and bone cells, which accelerates bone repair. The copper ions in the implant also prevent bacteria growth. The ability of a single implant to improve blood flow and enhance bone healing as well as inhibit infection without antibiotic treatment is a significant advancement over most existing treatments.

"Osteomyelitis is notoriously difficult to treat. Further work on the back of this research could lead to the complete development of a single-stage, off-the-shelf treatment. This in turn could reduce the need for antibiotics and bone grafting—thus also addressing issues with " said first author Emily Ryan, a recently qualified Ph.D. student in the RCSI Department of Anatomy.

People can develop this from broken bones, severe tooth decay and deep puncture wounds, among other causes. In the worst cases, osteomyelitis can result in amputations or be fatal.

The current treatment for osteomyelitis:

  • Usually involves weeks of high-dose antibiotic therapy,
  • Often requires removing infected through surgery,
  • May require bone grafting,
  • Has a failure rate of up to 30%.

"We are looking forward to developing and testing this treatment for osteomyelitis and for other infections too. This platform system could be further modified and used to deliver a variety of other non-antibiotic antimicrobial metal ion-doped minerals," said Principal Investigator, Prof Fergal O'Brien, Professor of Bioengineering & Regenerative Medicine in the RCSI Department of Anatomy, Head of the Tissue Engineering Research Group and Deputy Director of the AMBER Research Centre.

Explore further: Bone apetit: How bacteria eat bone to sustain invasive infection

More information: Emily J. Ryan et al, Collagen scaffolds functionalised with copper-eluting bioactive glass reduce infection and enhance osteogenesis and angiogenesis both in vitro and in vivo, Biomaterials (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.biomaterials.2019.01.031

Related Stories

Engineers design glass implant that can grow new bone

August 27, 2013

Sometimes medical advances don't come from the medical field at all. Engineers at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla have designed a super-strong glass implant with a scaffolding-like structure that ...

Interrupting death messages to treat bone disease

September 7, 2010

A surface molecule on bacteria that instructs bone cells to die could be the target for new treatments for bone disease, says a scientist speaking at the Society for General Microbiology's autumn meeting today.

Recommended for you

A sustainable and recyclable thermoelectric paper

January 31, 2019

Thermoelectric materials, capable of transforming heat into electricity, are very promising for converting residual heat into electrical energy, as they convert hardly usable or nearly lost thermal energy in an efficient ...

Huge cavity in Antarctic glacier signals rapid decay

January 31, 2019

A gigantic cavity—two-thirds the area of Manhattan and almost 1,000 feet (300 meters) tall—growing at the bottom of Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica is one of several disturbing discoveries reported in a new NASA-led ...

Maximizing the potential of MXenes

January 31, 2019

Amidst a surge of research over the last two decades focusing on the special properties of structures that are just an atom or two thick, called "two-dimensional" materials, researchers at Drexel University have steadily ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Nik_2213
not rated yet 18 hours ago
Bravo !
Could this be combined with joint replacements, or would the presence of the copper corrode the prosthetic ??

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.