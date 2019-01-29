How transcription factors explore the genome

January 30, 2019, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
How transcription factors explore the genome
The CDX2 transcription factor localizes to mitotic chromosomes. Credit: David Suter/EPFL

Transcription factors (TFs) are proteins that regulate the transcription of genes, which is the first step in making a protein. The way TFs work is by searching the entire genome and binding to specific regions that regulate genes, turning them "on" or "off". TFs are known to not only bind to specific sequences of DNA, but also to non-specifically bind to any stretch of DNA.

This non-specific association can drastically increase the ability of TFs to find their specific target sites by allowing them to slide along DNA. However, we do not understand how the more than 1,500 human TFs vary in their efficiency to scan the massive , locate and bind specific sites.

Now, the lab of David Suter at EPFL's Institute of Bioengineering has found a way to predict the efficiency with which different TFs scan the genome in living cells. The scientists studied 501 TFs in the mouse by looking at how they bind to "mitotic" chromosomes, a property that has been linked to the ability of TFs to associate with DNA in a non-specific manner.

Using photobleaching experiments and imaging, the scientists found that TFs movements in the nucleus and the efficiency at which they find their binding sites can be predicted by mitotic chromosome binding.

By combining these experiments with the TF mapping in the whole genome, they found that different TFs vary by three orders of magnitude in their ability to find their sites. Thus, TF with strong non-specific DNA binding properties associate with mitotic chromosomes, move slowly in the nucleus and are particularly efficient at finding the specific sequences they need to bind to regulate gene expression.

"Transcription factors differ largely in their ability to scan the genome to find their specific binding sites, and these differences can be predicted by simply looking at how much they bind to mitotic chromosomes," says David Suter. "Transcription factors that are the most efficient in searching the genome could be able to drive broad changes in patterns even when expressed at low concentrations, and can therefore be particularly important for cell fate decision processes."

Explore further: Proteins use a lock and key system to bind to DNA

More information: Mahé Raccaud, Elias T. Friman, Andrea B. Alber, Harsha Agarwal, Cédric Deluz, Timo Kuhn, J. Christof M. Gebhardt, David M. Suter. Mitotic chromosome binding predicts transcription factor properties in interphase. Nature Communications 30 January 2019. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-08417-5

Related Stories

Proteins use a lock and key system to bind to DNA

January 16, 2019

You can think of DNA as a string of letters—As, Cs, Ts, and Gs—that together spell out the information needed for the construction and function of cells. Each cell in your body shares the same DNA. So, for cells to take ...

How a thieving transcription factor dominates the genome

June 20, 2018

One powerful DNA-binding protein, the transcription factor PU.1, steals away other transcription factors and recruits them for its own purposes, effectively dominating gene regulation in developing immune cells, according ...

New insights into cooperativity in gene regulation

December 16, 2015

In a study published in Nature, Dirk Schübeler and his group at the Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI) describe how the interplay between transcription factors and epigenetic modifications of DNA ...

Finding the proteins that unpack DNA

July 12, 2018

A new method allows researchers to systematically identify specialized proteins that unpack DNA inside the nucleus of a cell, making the usually dense DNA more accessible for gene expression and other functions. The method, ...

Learning the alphabet of gene control

January 17, 2013

Scientists at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have made a large step towards the understanding of how human genes are regulated. In a new study, published in the journal Cell, they identified the DNA sequences that bind to ...

Recommended for you

Antireflection coating makes plastic invisible

January 30, 2019

Antireflection (AR) coatings on plastics have a multitude of practical applications, including glare reduction on eyeglasses, computer monitors and the display on your smart-phone when outdoors. Now, researchers at Penn State ...

Active galaxies point to new physics of cosmic expansion

January 29, 2019

Investigating the history of our cosmos with a large sample of distant 'active' galaxies observed by ESA's XMM-Newton, a team of astronomers found there might be more to the early expansion of the universe than predicted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.