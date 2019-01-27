A solid scaffolding for cells

January 28, 2019, University of Geneva
A solid scaffolding for our cells
Human cells. Not1 expression has been suppressed and the «partner» proteins do not assemble (distinct red and green dots.) Credit: © Syam Prakash Somasekharan, Vancouver Cancer Institute

To perform the task for which they have been synthesized, proteins must first assemble to form effective cellular "machines." But how do they recognize their partners at the right time? Researchers at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have deciphered the fundamental role of the Not1 protein, conserved in all eukaryotic organisms: by regulating the activity of ribosomes, the "protein factories" of cells, Not1 allows proteins that must work together to be synthesized in the same place and at the same time. The identification of this previously unknown mechanism helps to better understand one of the most fundamental elements of cellular machinery, which, if it malfunctions, causes many diseases. Results are published in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology.

In , like in all eukaryotic organisms, is found in the nucleus in the form of DNA. To perform the genetic programme encoded by DNA, it must first be transcribed into RNA, which in turn is translated into proteins. This job is done by the ribosomes, small machines that produce proteins by decoding RNA.

Once synthesized, the proteins arrive in the cytoplasm, between the nucleus and the membrane, where most of the cell activity takes place. However, to function properly, proteins must assemble to form cellular machines and perform the tasks for which they were produced. "The cytoplasm is cluttered with quantities of proteins, RNAs and organelles," says Martine Collart, a professor at the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine, who led this work. "Let's imagine a giant concert with a group of musicians. The room, crowded with spectators, has dozens of doors. How will the musicians, in the middle of this huge crowd, all meet in time to perform? This is what happens at every moment in the cytoplasm: proteins belonging to the same complex must find each other and assemble to function properly."

Not1, the multifunctional protein of cellular scaffolding

But how do proteins get there? This is where Not1 comes in. A very large protein, it acts as a scaffolding and beacon where proteins are assembled according to the genetic programme they must perform. The Geneva researchers have succeeded in demonstrating that messenger RNA is associated with Not1 even before the proteins are produced. Thus, when the genetic information in the RNA is read, proteins are synthesized side by side. Made nearby, they no longer have any difficulty assembling, "as if our musicians had entered through the same door!", underlines Martine Collart.

To confirm their hypothesis, the researchers studied a cell machinery, the proteasome, whose function is to degrade poorly formed, useless or obsolete proteins. The disruption of this important mechanism can lead to various diseases, including many neurodegenerative diseases, which are characterized by a surplus of aggregated proteins that have not been degraded. And when they prevented the expression of Not1, the scientists observed that the proteins were no longer produced side by side to assemble and accomplish their task.

Professor Collart first identified Not1 as early as 1990. "I have spent nearly 30 years trying to understand its exact role, and above all, demonstrate why Not1 is an absolutely essential element for proper cellular functioning and conserved in all , from yeast to human beings. To prove my point, however, I had to wait for the development of a new technology, first described only nine years ago, which broadcasts 'live' the translation of messenger RNA into protein."

It's all about rhythm

This technology, called ribosome profiling, makes it possible to observe the progression of protein synthesis by the ribosome. The researchers quickly realized that, far from working at a constant speed, the ribosome often takes more or less long pauses before restarting. During a pause, the portions of already synthesized begin to associate with their "partners." These interruptions therefore do not seem random, but on the contrary, allow proteins to assemble quickly and in an orderly manner, limiting the risk of interference. Not1 would therefore not only allow proteins to assemble, but would also regulate the working rhythm of .

By uncovering such a fundamental cellular mechanism, this work shows that a malfunction of Not1 could be an interesting key to understanding many diseases. "In order to refine our analyses, we performed profiles on human cancer cells in parallel with healthy cells, and observed significant differences in rhythm. But how is this rhythm controlled? Would it be possible to intervene? These are some of the many questions we still have to answer," concludes Martine Collart.

Explore further: A molecular hammock for cotranslational modification

More information: Co-translational assembly of proteasome subunits in NOT1-containing assemblysomes, Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, DOI: 10.1038/s41594-018-0179-5 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41594-018-0179-5

Related Stories

A molecular hammock for cotranslational modification

December 20, 2018

Proteins do most of the real work in cells and are modified in accordance with functional requirements. An LMU team has now shown how proteins are chemically altered on the ribosome, even before they fold into the active ...

Revisiting the hub of protein synthesis

November 21, 2018

Proteins are not only necessary for making strong muscles, they are also required for establish new connections between neurons during the learning process. A defect in protein synthesis leads to defects in learning, memory ...

New ways to look at protein-RNA networks

December 6, 2018

For their vital tasks, all RNA molecules require proteins as binding partners. Scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and colleagues from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory ...

Helping to transport proteins inside the cell

November 26, 2018

Researchers at the University of Freiburg report a mechanism inside cells that transports proteins to the mitochondria. Their research has now been published in the science journal Cell Reports.

Recommended for you

Nonlinear integrated quantum electro-optic circuits

January 28, 2019

Physicists envision that the future of quantum computation networks will contain scalable, monolithic circuits, which include advanced functionalities on a single physical substrate. While substantial progress has already ...

Missing-link in planet evolution found

January 28, 2019

For the first time ever, astronomers have detected a 1.3 km radius body at the edge of the solar system. Kilometer-sized bodies like the one discovered have been predicted to exist for more than 70 years. These objects acted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.