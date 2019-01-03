Side of the moon you can't see 'is not dark, it's just far'

January 3, 2019 by Seth Borenstein
Side of the moon you can't see 'is not dark, it's just far'
This composite image made available by NASA in 2011 shows the far side of Earth's moon. The moon is what scientists call "tidally locked" which means the same side always faces us, while another side always faces away, says Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb. "The other side is not dark, it's just far." (NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University via AP)

Despite the name of Pink Floyd's best-selling album, the side of the moon you can't see isn't always dark. But it is far.

So call the area where a Chinese spacecraft just landed the far side, not the .

"The other side sees the sun sometimes. The other side is not dark, it's just far," said Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb. "It's a mistake."

The moon is what scientists call "tidally locked " which means the same side always faces us, while another side always faces away, Loeb said. When Earth views a darkened new moon, the far side is lit. When there's a full moon in our sky, the far side is dark.

Every semester, Purdue University lunar and planetary scientist Jay Melosh demonstrates how the far side gets light using a as the sun and students playing the roles of the moon and the Earth. But students still get it wrong on the midterm, calling it the dark side.

Melosh traces the myth back to a Walt Disney television special in 1955 that talked about it always being dark on the other side of the moon and futuristic astronauts dropping flares.

The term dark side really took off in 1973 with the Pink Floyd's mesmerizing album "The Dark Side of the Moon."

While China is the first to land a spacecraft on the far side, there have been plenty of detailed photographs taken by orbiting spacecraft. The first grainy pictures came from a former Soviet Union craft in 1959. NASA's Apollo 8 astronauts saw it first when they orbited the moon 50 years ago.

Explore further: China lunar probe sheds light on the 'dark' side of the moon

Related Stories

Image: Two lunar flashes light up darkened moon

July 30, 2018

On 17 July 2018, an ancient lump from space thwacked into the moon with enough energy to produce a brilliant flash of light. With another space rock seemingly in pursuit, a second flash lit up a different region of the Moon ...

Lunar craters named in honor of Apollo 8

October 5, 2018

The newly named craters are visible in the foreground of the iconic Earthrise colour photograph taken by astronaut William Anders. It depicts the moment that our shiny blue Earth came back into view as the spacecraft emerged ...

Moon phase and libration, from the other side

February 9, 2015

A number of people who've seen the annual lunar phase and libration videos have asked what the other side of the Moon looks like, the side that can't be seen from the Earth. This video answers that question.

China prepares mission to land spacecraft on moon's far side

December 7, 2018

China was preparing to launch a ground-breaking mission early Saturday to soft-land a spacecraft on the largely unexplored far side of the moon, demonstrating its growing ambitions as a space power to rival Russia, the European ...

Can astronauts see stars from the space station?

August 18, 2017

I've often been asked the question, "Can the astronauts on the Space Station see the stars?" Astronaut Jack Fischer provides an unequivocal answer of "yes!" with a recent post on Twitter of a timelapse he took from the ISS. ...

Recommended for you

Dark matter on the move

January 3, 2019

Scientists have found evidence that dark matter can be heated up and moved around, as a result of star formation in galaxies. The findings provide the first observational evidence for the effect known as 'dark matter heating', ...

Luminous gamma-ray flare detected from the blazar DA 193

January 3, 2019

An international group of astronomers has detected an intense and extremely luminous gamma-ray flare from one of high-redshift blazars known as DA 193. The new detection, reported in a paper published December 18 on arXiv.org, ...

Early protostar already has a warped disk

January 2, 2019

Using observations from the ALMA radio observatory in Chile, researchers have observed, for the first time, a warped disk around an infant protostar that formed just several tens of thousands of years ago. This implies that ...

Second scientific balloon launches from Antarctica

January 2, 2019

Washington University in St. Louis announced that its X-Calibur instrument, a telescope that measures the polarization of X-rays arriving from distant neutron stars, black holes and other exotic celestial bodies, launched ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.