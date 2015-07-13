Some Samsung phone owners can't delete Facebook app, report says

January 16, 2019 by Brett Molina, Usa Today
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Dropping Facebook may be tougher than it appears for Samsung smartphone owners.

Bloomberg reported Samsung phone users are unable to delete the Facebook app. Instead, they are only given an option to disable the app on their smartphone.

Among users cited in the was Nick Winke, a photographer who attempted and failed to delete Facebook's app from his Galaxy S8 smartphone.

"It just absolutely baffles me that if I wanted to completely get rid of Facebook that it essentially would still be on my phone, which brings up more questions," Winke told Bloomberg.

Samsung and Facebook could not be immediately reached for comment. In a statement to Bloomberg, Facebook said the disabled version acts as if it's been deleted and doesn't continue to collect data.

Facebook has endured scrutiny over how it handles user data since the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly accessing Facebook accounts.

Last month, the New York Times reported Facebook offered tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon broader access to such as friends' list and private messages without users' permission. Facebook said any features introduced in partnership with companies required users' permission.

Both Spotify and Netflix denied the ability to access Facebook users' private messages.

1 comment

MJ3City
not rated yet 9 minutes ago
Oh my, I would not hope on FB letting it go easily. I guess Samsung that may allow to delete FB under pression. Dont they still fund Tizen project (alternative system for low-end smartphones)? I explain it to myself that they leave themselves an option to abandon Android in case google declares they rule from now on, so either obey or go away... Adventurous users may switch system to alternative, google-free and privacy oriented, but fully compatible with android system by e.foundation called /e/, that is in beta stage now but nonetheless functionall and supported on broad spectrum of smartphones.

