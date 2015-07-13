Russian watchdog launches 'administrative proceedings' against Facebook, Twitter

January 21, 2019
The state regulator has repeatedly warned Facebook and Twitter they could be banned if they do not comply with a 2014 law
The state regulator has repeatedly warned Facebook and Twitter they could be banned if they do not comply with a 2014 law

Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor launched "administrative proceedings" Monday against US social media giants Facebook and Twitter, accusing them of not complying with Russian law, news agencies reported.

"Today, Roskomnadzor begins administrative proceedings against both companies (Facebook and Twitter)," the watchdog's head Alexander Zharov told the Interfax news agency.

The state regulator has repeatedly warned the companies they could be banned if they do not comply with a 2014 law requiring to store the personal data of Russian users inside the country.

Zharov said Facebook and Twitter provided "no concrete information on localising the data of Russian users on the territory of the Russian Federation."

He added that the companies also did not provide a "timeframe" for when they plan to store the data of Russian users in Russia.

The 2014 law has caused widespread concern as it is seen as putting the information of Russian users at risk of being accessed by the country's intelligence services.

Russia has put increasing pressure on popular social networks, websites and apps in what opposition figures see as an attempt to silence the main forum for political debate and organising protests.

In April last year, thousands rallied in Moscow in support of internet freedom after Russian authorities tried to block access to the popular messaging app Telegram.

Telegram had refused to give state security services access to private conversations that are normally encrypted.

In 2016, Russian internet providers blocked the LinkedIn professional networking site after Roskomnadzor said it broke the data storage law.

Explore further: Russia says to probe Facebook after Telegram crackdown

Related Stories

Moscow says Twitter to store user data in Russia

November 8, 2017

Russia's telecoms watchdog said Wednesday that Twitter had agreed to store the personal data of Russian nationals on servers located in Russia by mid-2018 to avoid the prospect of a ban.

Russia asks Apple to help block Telegram

May 28, 2018

Russia's communications watchdog said Monday it had requested Apple help it block the popular messaging app Telegram which has been banned in the country for refusing to give the security services access to private conversations.

Recommended for you

Technology near for real-time TV political fact checks

January 18, 2019

A Duke University team expects to have a product available for election year that will allow television networks to offer real-time fact checks onscreen when a politician makes a questionable claim during a speech or debate.

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.