Robert Swan moves from interim to permanent CEO at Intel

January 31, 2019
This Jan. 1, 2018, file photo shows an Intel logo on the box containing an HP desktop computer on sale at a Costco in Pittsburgh. Intel has named its interim CEO Robert Swan as permanent chief. Swan, was serving as Intel's interim CEO for seven months and was chief financial officer before that since 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Intel is changing Robert Swan's status as interim CEO, to permanent.

Swan, 58, has led the chipmaker since June, when CEO Brian Krzanich resigned after the company learned that he had carried on a consensual relationship with an employee. The relationship violated Intel's non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.

Swan had been the company's chief financial since 2016 and becomes somewhat of a rarity as CEO of Intel: an outsider. Krzanich had been CEO for five years, and joined Intel Corp. in 1982 as an engineer.

Swan had previously worked at General Atlantic LLC, a .

Swan takes over during a tricky period for Intel Inc. The Santa Clara, California, recently cut its outlook amid rising trade tensions and a slowing global economy.

