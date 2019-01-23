Previously unknown crystalline phase of semi-aqueous calcium carbonate discovered

January 25, 2019 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
Previously unknown crystalline phase of semi-aqueous calcium carbonate discovered
SEM (A) and TEM (B) images of CCHH. Credit: Science (2019). DOI: 10.1126/science.aav0210

A team of researchers from Germany, Israel and the U.S. has discovered a new crystalline phase of semi-aqueous calcium carbonate. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes working with magnesium ions in crystalline pathways of calcium carbonate when they discovered the crystalline phase.

Calcium carbonate is one of the most prevalent materials found on Earth—it forms from the skeletal remains of marine creatures over long periods of time. The minerals that result are used in a wide variety of industrial processes and products. Only three kinds of CaCO3 in its pure state are known— valerite, aragonite and calcite, as well as two hydrated crystal phases—monohydrocalcite and ikaite. The new adds a third— hemihydrate CaCO3·½H2O.

The researchers note that calcium carbonate is among the most important parts of the geochemical cycle of carbon—it makes up approximately 4 percent of the Earth's crust. Because of its abundance, scientists in various fields are curious about its nature. Prior studies of its makeup have illuminated climate history and the acidity of the oceans.

The researchers report that the new phase forms from ACC when bathed in a solution of . They report also that they were able to synthesize samples of the material using , and . More specifically, team used a three-stage process. In the first, an amorphous monohydrate of calcium carbonate was formed, comprising approximately 6.5 percent of the MG's molar content. In the second stage, as the activity of calcium ions fell sharply (after approximately 20 minutes), the magnesium content decreased to 1.5 times that of the molar percentage, and the pH increased. The third stage lasted approximately 11 hours, during which time the semi-aquatic crystallological draant passed into monohydrate, along with a decrease in Ph and CA2+ activity. The researchers also offered a comprehensive description of the structures that formed, including formation pathways.

The researchers suggest that naturally occurring with the new phase (if found) could prove useful for better understanding its nature and possible applications for its use.

Explore further: Calcium carbonate and climate change

More information: Zhaoyong Zou et al. A hydrated crystalline calcium carbonate phase: Calcium carbonate hemihydrate, Science (2019). DOI: 10.1126/science.aav0210

Related Stories

Calcium carbonate and climate change

August 30, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- What links sea urchins, limestone and climate change? The common thread is calcium carbonate, one of the most widespread minerals on Earth. UC Davis researchers have now measured the energy changes among ...

From sea urchin skeleton to solar cell

June 5, 2018

Researchers at AMOLF have found a way of making calcium carbonate structures suitable for use in electronics. They do this by modifying the composition of the material so that it becomes a semiconductor without losing its ...

How soft corals defy their environment

August 16, 2011

Many marine organisms, including corals, build skeletons from calcium carbonate -- in the form of calcite or aragonite. The current composition of seawater favors the formation of aragonite -- but soft corals have a specific ...

Why seashells' mineral forms differently in seawater

March 3, 2015

For almost a century, scientists have been puzzled by a process that is crucial to much of the life in Earth's oceans: Why does calcium carbonate, the tough material of seashells and corals, sometimes take the form of calcite, ...

Recommended for you

Researchers report new class of polyethylene catalyst

January 25, 2019

A team of chemists from the University of Houston has reported the discovery of a new class of catalyst to produce ultra-high-weight polyethylene, a potential new source of high-strength, abrasion-resistant plastic used for ...

Materials that open in the heat of the moment

January 24, 2019

Kyoto University researchers have designed a temperature-controllable, copper-based material for sieving or storing gases. The principle used to design the material, described in the journal Science, could act as a blueprint ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.