Philips to shut UK factory over 'geopolitical' concerns

January 17, 2019
Dutch company Philips said it aimed to close its Avent plant in Suffolk, southeast England, in 2020 and transfer work back to it
Dutch company Philips said it aimed to close its Avent plant in Suffolk, southeast England, in 2020 and transfer work back to its Dutch base

Dutch multinational Philips announced Thursday the closure of a British factory making baby bottles, threatening 430 jobs, citing "ongoing geopolitical challenges", months after warning about the potential negative effects of Brexit.

Philips said it aimed to close its Avent plant in Suffolk, southeast England, in 2020 and transfer work back to its Dutch base.

The decision comes two days after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was roundly rejected by parliament, throwing the whole process into doubt.

"Philips needs to pro-actively mitigate the potential impact of various ongoing geopolitical challenges, including uncertainties and possible obstructions that may affect its manufacturing operations," it said.

"Philips has therefore been reconfiguring its supplier base and supply chains in North America, Europe and Asia as appropriate."

The company's chief executive Frans van Houten warned last year that Brexit may force a "rethink" on its operations, saying that an ongoing customs union with the EU was a "minimum" requirement.

Explore further: 'Hard' Brexit could see Philips quit British factory: CEO

Related Stories

Electronics giant Philips posts mixed results in Q3

October 22, 2018

Dutch electronics giant Philips, which is focusing its business on medical equipment and services, on Monday posted higher third quarter sales but profits dipped due to currency headwinds.

Recommended for you

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.