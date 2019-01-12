Panda celebrates first birthday in Malaysian zoo with ice cake

January 14, 2019
The as yet unnamed panda nibbled on some carrots, tired of the celebrations and fell asleep
A giant panda born in a Malaysian zoo celebrated her first birthday Monday with a cake made of ice in front of adoring visitors.

The youngster looked around shyly as a zookeeper carried her to a platform in her enclosure where the cake, which had a large number "one" on top, was waiting.

After nibbling at some used to decorate the creation, the panda—who has not yet been named—seemed to tire of the celebrations, and fell asleep.

Currently weighing 34 kilos (75 pounds), she is the second cub born to Liang Liang and Xing Xing since they were sent from China to Malaysia in 2014, on a 10-year loan.

The first, Nuan Nuan, was born in August 2015 and sent back to China in 2017. Beijing and Kuala Lumpur have agreed that cubs born in captivity must go back to China at the age of two.

The are kept at the national zoo's panda centre outside Kuala Lumpur.

It's estimated there are some 1,800 left in the wild, living mainly in in the mountains of western China, according to environmental group WWF.

The panda is the second-born of a couple loaned by China in 2014
It's estimated there are some 1,800 giant pandas left in the wild, most of them in the mountains of western China
