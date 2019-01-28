Indonesia's Merapi volcano unleashes river of lava

January 30, 2019
Indonesia's Merapi volcano unleashes river of lava
In this Tuesday, Jan, 29, 2019, photo. Mount Merapi spews volcanic material as it erupts as seen from Cangkringan, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's most volatile volcano unleashed a 1,400 meters (4,600 feet) dark red volcanic material 1,400 meters (1,500 yards) down the slopes. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

Indonesia's volatile Mount Merapi volcano has unleashed a river of lava that flowed 1,400 meters (4,590 feet) down its slopes.

Merapi, on the island of Java, has entered an "effusive eruption phase," Kasbani, head of the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, said Wednesday.

Kasbani, who goes by a single name, said the volcanic material that spewed out late Tuesday was the volcano's longest lava flow since it began erupting again in August.

He said the alert level of the volcano has not been raised but people should stay out of a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) around the crater.

The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) mountain, located near the ancient Indonesian city of Yogyakarta, is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes, tsunamis and because it straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

Indonesia's Merapi volcano unleashes river of lava
In this Tuesday, Jan, 29, 2019, photo. Mount Merapi spews volcanic material as it erupts as seen from Cangkringan, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's most volatile volcano has unleashed a 1,400 meters (4,600 feet) dark red volcanic material 1,400 meters (1,500 yards) down the slopes. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

Explore further: Indonesia's most volatile volcano erupts again

Related Stories

Lava hurls from Bali volcano in new eruption

July 2, 2018

The Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted Monday evening, ejecting a 2,000-meter-high (6,560-foot-high) column of thick ash and hurling lava down its slopes.

Recommended for you

Antireflection coating makes plastic invisible

January 30, 2019

Antireflection (AR) coatings on plastics have a multitude of practical applications, including glare reduction on eyeglasses, computer monitors and the display on your smart-phone when outdoors. Now, researchers at Penn State ...

Active galaxies point to new physics of cosmic expansion

January 29, 2019

Investigating the history of our cosmos with a large sample of distant 'active' galaxies observed by ESA's XMM-Newton, a team of astronomers found there might be more to the early expansion of the universe than predicted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.