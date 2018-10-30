Image: Parachute for planetfall

January 16, 2019, European Space Agency
Image: Parachute for planetfall
Credit: Vorticity Systems

Testing a candidate design for a subsonic parachute to slow a future mission to Mars inside Canada's National Research Council wind tunnel, in Ottawa.

Mars has a thin but substantial atmosphere, which is both a hindrance and a help to designers. Protective heat shields must be flown to protect any spacecraft making atmospheric entry but parachutes are then able to slow down and stabilise their descent.

Up until now single parachutes have been employed for Mars missions, but in future a double parachute system offers a way to deliver a greater payload to the surface with enhanced trajectory control. A smaller, supersonic parachute for initial deceleration would be supplemented by a larger subsonic parachute for the descent phase.

UK company Vorticity Systems has performed testing on a range of subsonic parachute shapes for Mars missions with support from ESA's Technology Development Element.

Testing made use of a drone, a helicopter and low- and as well as the 9 x 9 m Canadian wind tunnel pictured, plus a smaller 2 x 3 m at the same site – in combination with high-fidelity software simulations.

One even seeded the air around a parachute with tiny droplets of olive oil, which were laser-scanned to better view their flow pattern.

"This was a very challenging project involving many tests at different facilities," comments Luca Ferracina, overseeing the work for ESA.

"We collected an enormous amount of data to help us to better understand the behaviour and performance of many types. This information will be key to designing future parachutes for Mars along with other planets such as Venus, Neptune and Uranus."

Explore further: Mars 2020 parachute is a 'go'

Related Stories

JPL tests big with a supersonic parachute for Mars

April 11, 2014

"You wanna go to Mars, you wanna go big? Then you gotta test big here," says mechanical engineer Michael Meacham, and testing big is exactly what he and other engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have done to develop ...

Image: Supersonic parachute testing

July 19, 2017

This parachute deployed at supersonic velocity from a test capsule hurtling down towards snow-covered northern Sweden from 679 km up, proving a crucial technology for future spacecraft landing systems.

Image: Testing Schiaparelli's parachute

June 28, 2016

This is a test version of the parachute that will slow the Schiaparelli entry, descent and landing module as they plummet through the Martian atmosphere on 19 October.

Recommended for you

Comprehensive model captures entire life cycle of solar flares

January 15, 2019

A team of scientists has, for the first time, used a single, cohesive computer model to simulate the entire life cycle of a solar flare: from the buildup of energy thousands of kilometers below the solar surface, to the emergence ...

Team discovers new way supermassive black holes are 'fed'

January 14, 2019

Supermassive black holes weigh millions to billions times more than our sun and lie at the center of most galaxies. A supermassive black hole several million times the mass of the sun is situated in the heart of our very ...

The orderly chaos of black holes

January 14, 2019

During the formation of a black hole, a bright burst of very energetic light in the form of gamma rays is produced, these events are called gamma ray bursts. The physics behind this phenomenon includes many of the least understood ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.