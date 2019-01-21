Hungary Audi workers in rare strike over wages

January 23, 2019
Audi, one of Hungary's largest exporters, employs some 13,000 staff in the western city of Gyor where it has made engines since
Audi, one of Hungary's largest exporters, employs some 13,000 staff in the western city of Gyor where it has made engines since 1994

Workers at the German car giant Audi's plant in Hungary called a one-week strike Wednesday over a wage dispute, a rare case of industrial unrest in an economy that relies on the automotive sector.

Audi, one of Hungary's largest exporters, employs some 13,000 staff in the western city of Gyor where it has made engines since 1994.

Car-making accounts for almost a third of Hungary's total industrial output, and around 20 percent of exports.

The plant's largest union - the 9,000-member AHFSZ - said the strike would last from Thursday to January 31 and affect all parts of the facility.

AHFSZ leaders told local media that talks with management would continue during the strike, but that it could be extended if no agreement is reached.

Some 4,000 of the workforce at the Audi plant downed tools for a two-hour "warning strike" last week.

Talks over 2019 wage levels began last September, with workers seeking an 18 percent wage increase.

According to AHFSZ, workers at a Mercedes factory in Kecskemet, central Hungary, received a 22 percent wage increase for 2019 without having to resort to strike action.

Since Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government tightened strike rules in 2012, industrial action has been rare in Hungary.

After new changes to labour laws were passed by parliament in December, unions across the economy have threatened coordinated action.

That legislation increases the amount of overtime employers can demand from workers and has been dubbed a "slave law" by unions, , and civil groups who have held a series of street demonstrations in protest.

Explore further: Flights scrapped as Berlin airports brace for Monday strike

Related Stories

Security staff to strike at Frankfurt airport Tuesday

January 11, 2019

German travellers face fresh upheaval on Tuesday when security staff at Frankfurt airport, the nation's largest, are set to walk off the job in a battle for better pay that has already caused hundreds of flight cancellations.

German airports brace for Thursday strike

January 9, 2019

Thousands of passengers in Germany face disruption on Thursday following a strike call by security staff at three major airports, the powerful Verdi union said.

Recommended for you

Technology near for real-time TV political fact checks

January 18, 2019

A Duke University team expects to have a product available for election year that will allow television networks to offer real-time fact checks onscreen when a politician makes a questionable claim during a speech or debate.

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.