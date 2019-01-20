Google's self-driving unit Waymo to put factory in Michigan

January 22, 2019

Google's autonomous vehicle unit Waymo says it plans to bring a factory to Michigan.

Waymo made the announcement Tuesday after the state's economic development board approved an $8 million incentive grant. The state says the $13.6 million project will create 100 new jobs and potentially 300 more later.

Waymo says it will be the world's first factory dedicated "100 percent" to the mass production of Level 4 .

Waymo says it's looking for up to 200,000 square feet (18,580 square meters) of "ready-to-go" space in a manufacturing facility in the Detroit area, specifically in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties.

Explore further: Autonomous Waymo vehicle involved in 5-car crash in Arizona

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Technology near for real-time TV political fact checks

January 18, 2019

A Duke University team expects to have a product available for election year that will allow television networks to offer real-time fact checks onscreen when a politician makes a questionable claim during a speech or debate.

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.