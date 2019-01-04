'Flipped' metal oxide cage can sort carbon dioxide from carbon monoxide

Anion structures of CH 2 Cl 2 (guest)-inserted V12 (left) and guest-free V12 are shown. Orange and red square pyramids represent VO 5 units with their bases directed to the center of the bowl, and the inverted VO 5 unit. Green and black spheres represent Cl and C, respectively. Hydrogen atoms of CH 2 Cl 2 are omitted for clarity. Credit: Kanazawa University How do you separate carbon dioxide from carbon monoxide? One way, showcased by a new study from Kanazawa University, is to use a bowl of vanadium. More precisely, a hollow, spherical cluster of vanadate molecules can discriminate between CO and CO 2 , allowing potential uses in CO 2 storage and capture.

At the molecular scale, small objects can fit inside larger ones, just like in the everyday world. The resulting arrangements, known as host-guest interactions, are stabilized by non-covalent forces like electrostatics and hydrogen bonds. Each host will happily take in certain molecules, while shutting out others, depending on the size of its entrance and how much interior space it can offer the guest.

One such host is V 12 —a rough sphere made from 12 atoms of the transition metal vanadium, connected through 32 oxygen atoms. The bowl-like structure has an opening at one end, with a width of 0.44 nanometers, perfect for letting in the right molecule to nestle inside the cavity.

"V 12 accepts a range of guests on the scale of small organic compounds," says Yuji Kikukawa, co-corresponding author of the Kanazawa study in Angewandte Chemie. "In fact, it's rather hard to isolate an empty V 12 by itself. While the host stabilizes its guest, so the guest returns the favor—if we remove the guest, the host quickly replaces it with another molecule."

IR spectra of CH 2 Cl 2 -inserted V12 and guest-free V12 are shown in black and red spectra, respectively. The peak position in the highlighted region of guest-inserted V12 and guest-free V12 is different due to the VO 5 unit inversion. The spectra of guest-free V12 are recorded under atmospheric pressure of CO 2 (blue) and CO (green) at 25 ºC. From the peak position, CO 2 can be interacted with the V12 bowl inside, while CO show no interaction with the bowl inside. Credit: Kanazawa University

Each vanadium atom in V 12 forms a square-pyramid with five oxygens. The oxygens of each VO 5 point outwards, while the positive charge from vanadium fills the inner cavity, helping to stabilize electron-rich (or anionic) guests. However, the Kanazawa team created a guest-free V 12 for the first time, by using a solvent—acetone—whose molecules are too bulky to fit through the entrance.

To make up for the missing guest, the empty V 12 bowl did something unexpected. The VO 5 unit at the bottom flipped inwards, like an umbrella inverting in heavy wind. Now, the host cavity was filled by the negative terminal oxygen of the single "upside-down" VO 5 . This atomic shifting to accommodate a new structure, termed a polytopal rearrangement, had never been seen in metal oxide clusters. The structure transformation could be monitored by infrared spectroscopy.

"We then took the empty V 12 and explored which guests we could insert back into the bowl," says the authors. "Nitrogen, methane and carbon monoxide were all rejected, but carbon dioxide was readily taken up. This immediately suggests a way to separate CO 2 from other gases."

In fact, V 12 and CO 2 proved such a perfect fit that CO 2 could be inserted even at low atmospheric pressure. V 12 might therefore be an ideal solution in CO 2 capture to combat climate change, and even in CO 2 storage for the emerging technology of artificial photosynthesis.

