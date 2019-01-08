Five-hundred fifty million barrels of oil discovered off Ghana coast

January 10, 2019
A 'new outlook' for the economy
A 'new outlook' for the economy

Norway's Aker Energy on Thursday said it had discovered oil in commercial quantities off Ghana, which the government welcomed as a potential boost to the economy.

The oil and gas operator said indicated an "estimated 450-550 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe)" in the Pecan field, 166 kilometres (100 miles) off Takaradi.

Further exploration could increase total volumes to 600-1,000 mmboe, the company said in a statement.

Ghana's government said the announcement was "" that could bring "a new outlook to the economy" and alternative funding for social projects in the future.

Aker Energy began operating the Pecan field last year. It holds a 50 percent stake. Others include Russian energy firm Lukoil and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

Ghana first discovered oil in 2007 and became a producer in 2010, helping to speed up the rate of economic growth. It is believed to have five to seven billion barrels in reserves.

The resolution of a long-standing maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and neighbouring Ivory Coast sparked predictions the country would see an oil boom.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the favourable ruling opened up "possibilities of development, progress and prosperity", which would help boost funding for schools, hospitals and roads.

Explore further: Ghana flooding kills 34 during heavy rains

Related Stories

Ghana flooding kills 34 during heavy rains

September 21, 2018

At least 34 people have died in northern Ghana during flooding caused by heavy rains and waters spilling from a dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso, relief agency officials said Thursday.

Green groups concerned over Ghana whale deaths mystery

November 6, 2013

Decomposed whale carcasses have been washing up on beaches in Ghana's oil-producing west, raising the ire of environmental groups worried the country's growing petroleum industry may be killing marine life.

UAE launches $45 bn investment to boost refineries

May 13, 2018

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. on Sunday announced a $45-billion ($38-billion-euro) investment to modify an existing facility into one of the world's largest integrated refining and petrochemicals plants.

Recommended for you

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

Paper sensors remove the sting of diabetic testing

December 21, 2018

A technique that enables biologically active enzymes to survive the rigors of inkjet printing presents a promising alternative to routine blood screening finger jabs for diabetic blood sugar levels. The KAUST-led team used ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.