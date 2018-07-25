Excitons pave the way to higher-performance electronics

January 4, 2019 by Sarah Perrin, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
Excitons pave the way to higher-performance electronics
Credit: Mediacom

After developing a method to control exciton flows at room temperature, EPFL scientists have discovered new properties of these quasiparticles that can lead to more energy-efficient electronic devices.

They were the first to control flows at . And now, the team of scientists from EPFL's Laboratory of Nanoscale Electronics and Structures (LANES) has taken their technology one step further. They have found a way to control some of the properties of excitons and change the polarization of the light they generate. This can lead to a new generation of electronic devices with transistors that undergo less energy loss and heat dissipation. The scientists' discovery forms part of a new field of research called valleytronics and has just been published in Nature Photonics.

Excitons are created when an electron absorbs light and moves into a higher energy level, or "energy band" as they are called in solid quantum physics. This excited electron leaves behind an "electron hole" in its previous band. And because the electron has a and the hole a positive charge, the two are bound together by an electrostatic force called a Coulomb force. It's this electron-electron hole pair that is referred to as an exciton.

Unprecedented quantum properties

Excitons exist only in semiconducting and insulating materials. Their extraordinary properties can be easiliy accessed in 2-D materials, which are materials whose basic structure is just a few atoms thick. The most common examples of such materials are carbon and molybdenite.

When such 2-D materials are combined, they often exhibit quantum properties that neither material possesses on its own. The EPFL scientists thus combined tungsten diselenide (WSe2) with molybdenum diselenide (MoSe2) to reveal new properties with an array of possible high-tech applications. By using a laser to generate light beams with , and slightly shifting the positions of the two 2-D so as to create a moiré pattern, they were able to use excitons to change and regulate the polarization, wavelength and intensity of light.

From one valley to the next

The scientists achieved this by manipulating one of the excitons' properties: their "valley," which is related to the extremes of energies of the electron and the hole . These valleys – which are where the name valleytronics comes from – can be leveraged to code and process information at a nanoscopic level.

"Linking several devices that incorporate this technology would give us a new way to process data," says Andras Kis, who heads LANES. "By changing the polarization of in a given device, we can then select a specific valley in a second device that's connected to it. That's similar to switching from 0 to 1 or 1 to 0, which is the fundamental binary logic used in computing."

Explore further: Research team uses excitons to take electronics into the future

More information: Alberto Ciarrocchi et al. Polarization switching and electrical control of interlayer excitons in two-dimensional van der Waals heterostructures, Nature Photonics (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41566-018-0325-y

Related Stories

Using the dark side of excitons for quantum computing

December 20, 2017

To build tomorrow's quantum computers, some researchers are turning to dark excitons, which are bound pairs of an electron and the absence of an electron called a hole. As a promising quantum bit, or qubit, it can store information ...

Scientists found excitons in nickel oxide for the first time

January 15, 2018

Russian scientists from Ural Federal University (UrFU), together with their colleagues from Institute of Metal Physics of the Ural Department of Russian Academy of Sciences, have studied fundamental characteristics of nickel ...

Recommended for you

Controllable fast, tiny magnetic bits

January 4, 2019

For many modern technical applications, such as superconducting wires for magnetic resonance imaging, engineers want as much as possible to get rid of electrical resistance and its accompanying production of heat.

A model for describing the hydrodynamics of crowds

January 4, 2019

Precise simulations of the movement and behavior of crowds can be vital to the production of digital sequences or the creation of large structures for crowd management. However, the ability to quantitatively predict the collective ...

Next up: Ultracold simulators of super-dense stars

January 3, 2019

Rice University physicists have created the world's first laser-cooled neutral plasma, completing a 20-year quest that sets the stage for simulators that re-create exotic states of matter found inside Jupiter and white dwarf ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Protoplasmix
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Interesting application, computing. But if you're going to input analog information and you expect an analog answer, why impose a binary architecture? How many different polarizations of light are there between circular and linear?

Also can't help wondering if quasiparticles (maybe phonons instead of excitons?) could be harnessed as a form of reaction mass in a propulsion system, maybe like the EmDrive...

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.