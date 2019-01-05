Energy-related carbon emissions rose in US in 2018: study

January 9, 2019
Energy-related CO2 emissions in the United States, such as this gas-powered generating station in California, rose in 2018, acco
Energy-related CO2 emissions in the United States, such as this gas-powered generating station in California, rose in 2018, according to a new study

Carbon dioxide emissions significantly increased in the United States in 2018, according to a study released Tuesday by research firm Rhodium Group.

Analysts estimate that energy-related CO2 emissions grew 3.4 percent from 2017 to 2018, which would be the largest increase in the United States since 2010.

The estimate was based on US government energy statistics and other public and private data on oil consumption and for the first eight to nine months of the year.

Coal continued to lose momentum, with 2018 setting a record for coal-fired power plant closures, according to the study.

But —not wind turbines or solar power—replaces coal in most cases.

Natural gas emits less greenhouse gas than coal, but has fueled most of last year's rise in electricity demand, beating solar and wind.

Fuels consumed by the were for the third year in a row the largest source of in the United States.

Emissions have increased because of trucking and air travel, while CO2 pollution from individual cars was stable compared to 2017.

The report covers CO2 emissions linked to energy, which accounts for about three quarters of the total greenhouse gas emitted in the United States (methane, for example, is another gas that contributes to global warming).

Official figures of total greenhouse gas emissions will not be published until 2020 by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The trend is clear, however.

"The US was already off track in meeting its Paris Agreement targets. The gap is even wider headed into 2019," the report said.

Explore further: Carbon emissions will reach 37 billion tonnes in 2018, a record high

Related Stories

Coal is still king in global power production

November 30, 2018

Coal remains the most widely used means of electricity production in the world. It also happens to be the biggest emitter of climate-changing carbon dioxide of any fuel.

Asia coal plants worrying for climate targets: IEA

October 31, 2018

Coal-fired power plants operating and under construction in Asia pose a threat to achieving the goal of halting global warming, the head of the International Energy Agency told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Study shows algae thrive under Greenland sea ice

January 8, 2019

Microscopic marine plants flourish beneath the ice that covers the Greenland Sea, according to a new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans. These phytoplankton create the energy that fuels ocean ecosystems, ...

Climate model uncertainties ripe to be squeezed

January 7, 2019

The latest climate models and observations offer unprecedented opportunities to reduce the remaining uncertainties in future climate change, according to a paper published in Nature Climate Change by a team of 29 international ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.