Climate change and infertility – a ticking time bomb?

January 31, 2019, University of Liverpool
Climate change and infertility – a ticking time bomb?
Examples of organisms that may be particularly at risk of losing fertility due to high temperatures. Credit: Joaquim Alves Gaspar, Charles Sharp, Toby Hudson, and David Glass, CC BY 2.0

Rising temperatures could make some species sterile and see them succumb to the effects of climate change earlier than currently thought, scientists at the University of Liverpool warn.

"There is a risk that we are underestimating the on because we have focused on the temperatures that are lethal to organisms, rather than the temperatures at which organisms can no longer breed," explains Dr. Tom Price from the University's Institute of Integrative Biology.

Currently, biologists and conservationists are trying to predict where species will be lost due to , so they can build suitable reserves in the locations they will eventually need to move to. However, most of the data on when temperature will prevent species surviving in an area is based on the 'critical thermal limit' or CTL – the temperature at which they collapse, stop moving or die.

In a new opinion article published in Trends in Ecology and Evolution, the researchers highlight that extensive data from a wide variety of plants and animals suggests that organisms lose fertility at lower temperatures than their CTL.

Certain groups are thought to be most vulnerable to climate-induced fertility loss, including cold-blooded animals and . "Currently the information we have suggests this will be a serious issue for many organisms. But which ones are most at risk? Are fertility losses going to be enough to wipe out populations, or can just a few fertile individuals keep populations going? At the moment, we just don't know. We need more data," says Dr. Price.

To help address this, the researchers propose another measure of how organisms function at that focuses on fertility, which they have called the Thermal Fertility Limit or 'TFL'.

"We think that if biologists study TFLs as well as CTLs then we will be able to work out whether fertility losses due to climate change are something to worry about, which organisms are particularly vulnerable to these thermal fertility losses, and how to design conservation programmes that will allow species to survive our changing climate.

"We need researchers across the world, working in very different systems, from fish, to coral, to flowers, to mammals and flies, to find a way to measure how temperature impacts fertility in that organism, and compare it to estimates of the temperature at which they die or stop functioning," urges Dr. Price.

Explore further: Climate change: Effect on sperm could hold key to species extinction

More information: Benjamin S. Walsh et al. The Impact of Climate Change on Fertility, Trends in Ecology & Evolution (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.tree.2018.12.002

Related Stories

Changing climate can affect fish fertility

April 10, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Warmer water temperatures can greatly increase the reproductive capacity of the widely distributed pest fish species gambusia, or mosquito fish, a new study has found.

Tropical mountain species in the crosshairs of climate change

November 6, 2018

Lack of varied seasons and temperatures in tropical mountains have led to species that are highly adapted to their narrow niches, creating the right conditions for new species to arise in these areas, according to a new study ...

Recommended for you

An unexpected mode of action for an antibody

January 31, 2019

Studies of human monoclonal antibodies isolated from survivors of coronavirus-induced severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle-East respiratory syndrome (MERS) are unveiling surprising immune defense tactics against ...

Researchers uncover intracellular longevity pathway

January 31, 2019

The search for clues on how to live healthier, longer lives has led researchers at Baylor College of Medicine to look inside the cells of the worm Caenorhabditis elegans. The researchers report in the journal Developmental ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.