China says it exchanged data with NASA on far side of moon

January 14, 2019
moon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

China's space agency says it worked with NASA to collect data from the far side of the moon.

The state-run China Daily said this was the first such collaboration since an American law banned joint space projects with China that do not have prior congressional approval.

The deputy director of the national space agency, Wu Yanhua, said Monday that NASA shared information about its lunar orbiter satellite in hopes of monitoring the landing of the Chang'e 4 , which made China the first country to land on the far side of the moon earlier this month.

Wu said China in turn shared the time and coordinates of Chang'e 4's scheduled landing. He said NASA's satellite did not catch the precise moment of landing, but took photographs of the area afterward.

Explore further: Chinese rover powers up devices in pioneering moon mission

Related Stories

China broadcasts spacecraft pictures from moon's far side

January 11, 2019

China on Friday broadcast pictures taken by its rover and lander on the moon's far side, in what its space program hailed as another triumph for the groundbreaking mission to the less-understood sector of the lunar surface.

China prepares mission to land spacecraft on moon's far side

December 7, 2018

China was preparing to launch a ground-breaking mission early Saturday to soft-land a spacecraft on the largely unexplored far side of the moon, demonstrating its growing ambitions as a space power to rival Russia, the European ...

Recommended for you

Team discovers new way supermassive black holes are 'fed'

January 14, 2019

Supermassive black holes weigh millions to billions times more than our sun and lie at the center of most galaxies. A supermassive black hole several million times the mass of the sun is situated in the heart of our very ...

The orderly chaos of black holes

January 14, 2019

During the formation of a black hole, a bright burst of very energetic light in the form of gamma rays is produced, these events are called gamma ray bursts. The physics behind this phenomenon includes many of the least understood ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.