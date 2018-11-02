Successful observations of single molecule dynamics with low X-ray doses

December 11, 2018, Advanced Industrial Science and Technology
Successful observations of the dynamic of single molecules with amazing low X-ray doses (Graduate school of frontier sciences, t
Fig.1: Difference in principle of DXT (Diffracted X-ray Tracking) and DXB (Diffracted X-ray Blinking). In two methods, important analytical factors are changed from position information of the X-ray diffraction spots to its intensity information. This greatly contributes to the development of quantitative analysis technology of high sensitivity X-ray detector. Credit: Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

In recent years, the observation of single protein molecules has made a phenomenal development, and it has become possible to observe molecular dynamics in vivo at high-speed and with high accuracy. In conventional DXT (Diffracted X-ray Tracking), by labeling with a gold nanocrystal a specific site of a target protein molecule and by observing the positional change of the diffracted X-ray spots from the labeled gold nanocrystal with time-resolution of micro-second and pico-meter precision, we could successfully measure the internal motions of single molecules using DXT.

Professor Yuji C. Sasaki of from the University of Tokyo, his japan research group and Dr. L.M.G. Chavas of from the French Synchrotron SOLEIL have succeeded in a new X-ray diffraction experiment using monochromatic X-rays at a synchrotron radiation facility. They confirmed the blinking phenomenon due to the motions of labeled gold nanocrystals for the first time in the world, and showed that by analyzing autocorrelation, it is possible to quantitatively evaluate the velocity of diffracted X-ray spots. In the new single molecule observation method, that we called Diffracted X-ray Blinking (DXB, Fig.1), using this monochromatic X-rays, when compared with DXT, which can record internal monomolecular dynamics, X-ray exposure of 1 / 1,700 was necessary and sufficient. Therefore, by using the diffracted X-ray blinking observation as shown in Fig.2, it is possible to perform dynamic observations of a single molecule with an amazing low X-ray dose. Furthermore, we also demonstrated that it is possible to measure single molecule motions on a laboratory X-ray source at the millisecond level utilizing this low exposure characteristic. This paper appeared in Scientific Reports on 30th November.

Successful observations of the dynamic of single molecules with amazing low X-ray doses (Graduate school of frontier sciences, t
Fig.2: An X-ray blinking phenomenon (diffracted X - ray blinking) was found in this paper. An example using monochromatic X-rays from synchrotron radiation and an example using monochromatic X-rays from laboratory X-ray are shown. Both of them confirmed a clear blinking phenomenon and proposed the world's first simple interpretation. Credit: Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

Explore further: Atomic view of nature's amazing molecular machines at work

More information: Hiroshi Sekiguchi et al. Diffracted X-ray Blinking Tracks Single Protein Motions, Scientific Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-35468-3

Related Stories

Atomic view of nature's amazing molecular machines at work

November 2, 2018

Researchers from the MPSD's Department of Atomically Resolved Dynamics at the Center for Free-Electron Laser Science, the Centre for Ultrafast Imaging (all in Hamburg), the University of Toronto in Canada and the ETH in Zurich, ...

Measuring electrical conductance across a single molecule

March 15, 2018

When noble metals, like gold, are treated with an aliphatic thiol, like alkanethiol, a uniform monolayer—a layer only one molecule deep—self-assembles on the surface. Each individual molecule can conduct electrons. This ...

Crystals in a pink X-ray beam

November 3, 2017

A newly developed experimental set-up allows the X-ray structure determination of biomolecules such as proteins with far smaller samples and shorter exposure times than before. At so-called synchrotron sources, protein crystal ...

Vibrational motion of a single molecule measured in real time

August 20, 2014

For the first time, chemists have succeeded in measuring vibrational motion of a single molecule with a femtosecond time resolution. The study reveals how vibration of a single molecule differs from the behaviour of larger ...

Recommended for you

Using water molecules to unlock neurons' secrets

December 11, 2018

Neurons are brain cells that communicate with each other by sending electrochemical signals along axons. When a neuron is about to release a signal in the form of an electric charge, it allows ions to pass through its membrane ...

Novel laser technology for microchip-size chemical sensors

December 11, 2018

Most lasers emit photons of exactly the same wavelength, producing a single color. However, there are also lasers that consist of many frequencies, with equal intervals in between, as in the teeth of a comb; thus, they are ...

Compelling evidence for small drops of perfect fluid

December 10, 2018

Nuclear physicists analyzing data from the PHENIX detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC)—a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science user facility for nuclear physics research at Brookhaven National ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.