Scuba-diving Santa brings holiday cheer to fish, museumgoers

December 14, 2018
Scuba-diving Santa brings holiday cheer to fish, museumgoers
Volunteer diver George Bell, dressed as Santa Claus, waves to children after speaking inside the Philippine Coral Reef tank at The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a diver dressed as Santa Claus submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

It's a busy time for Santa Claus, but he's making time to feed some fish in San Francisco.

The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a dressed as St. Nick submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass.

The "Scuba Santa" show runs through Christmas Day. It takes place during the morning feed at the Philippine Coral Reef tank at the San Francisco museum.

Volunteer diver George Bell donned his Santa suit, from hat to coal black boots, and scuba gear for a recent feed and fielded visitors' questions from inside the tank.

The Philippine Coral Reef tank has thousands of reef fish representing about 100 species.

People can watch Santa's appearance online by webcam .

Scuba-diving Santa brings holiday cheer to fish, museumgoers
Volunteer diver George Bell, dressed as Santa Claus, waves to visitors to the Philippine Coral Reef tank at The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a diver dressed as Santa Claus submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Scuba-diving Santa brings holiday cheer to fish, museumgoers
Volunteer diver George Bell, dressed as Santa Claus, swims after speaking inside the Philippine Coral Reef tank at The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a diver dressed as Santa Claus submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Explore further: Scuba-diving Santa Claus delights children in San Francisco

Related Stories

Citizen scientists dive into reef protection project

August 6, 2018

Log on to your laptop. Start swotting up on sea life. Millions of everyday Australians are being encouraged to take a 'dry dive' on the Great Barrier Reef, as part of a first-of-its-kind, citizen science project.

Recommended for you

Death near the shoreline, not life on land

December 13, 2018

Our understanding of when the very first animals started living on land is helped by identifying trace fossils—the tracks and trails left by ancient animals—in sedimentary rocks that were deposited on the continents.

The long dry: global water supplies are shrinking

December 13, 2018

A global study has found a paradox: our water supplies are shrinking at the same time as climate change is generating more intense rain. And the culprit is the drying of soils, say researchers, pointing to a world where drought-like ...

New climate model to be built from the ground up

December 13, 2018

Facing the certainty of a changing climate coupled with the uncertainty that remains in predictions of how it will change, scientists and engineers from across the country are teaming up to build a new type of climate model ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.