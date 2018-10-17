Scientists dismiss the idea of travel through wormholes

December 14, 2018, RUDN University
Scientists Dismissed the Idea of Travel through Wormholes
Credit: Allen Dressen

A RUDN employee and Brazilian colleagues have called into question the concept of using stable wormholes as portals to different points of space-time. The results of the studies were published in Physical Review D.

Wormholes are a recurring motif in science fiction. A wormhole is a sort of tunnel that joins distant points in space, or even two universes, via space-time curvature. Theoretically, such a tunnel could be traversed from one point in space to another without actually traveling the distance between them. Roman Konoplya, a RUDN physicist, evaluated the possibility of such interstellar travel.

"Our hope for the existence of these exotic objects rests on the fact that Einstein's equations allow for wormholes as their solution. However, for wormholes to be traversable and not to collapse because of gravitational effects, the repulsion force in the bottleneck of a wormhole should be extremely high," says Roman Konoplya.

Usually, suggest two options for this repulsion force: concentration of dark energy or vacuum fluctuations of quantum fields around the bottleneck. Both solutions are quite unusual and require a certain extent of imagination and optimism to be further developed.

In 2011, Greek and German scientists found that the repulsion force can be explained without introducing new fields or unusual types of matter. According to their calculations, the is possible simply as a result of quantum corrections of Einstein's theory motivated by in the low energy approximation (the so-called Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet theory with dilaton). If a wormhole turned out to be stable against minor time and space fluctuations, it would be a prospective theoretical model inspired by the fundamental string theory.

"Some preliminary studies of foreign colleagues seemed to indicate the possibility of such stability. However, we confirmed that a wormhole according to Einstein's with quantum corrections is critically unstable. Evidently, an unstable system cannot exist in nature as any reaction with the environment would cause it to disintegrate. Mathematically, it is expressed in unlimited growth of initially neglected minor system deviation from statistical balance. Unfortunately, these results mean that we still don't have a theoretically consistent model without exotic assumptions," said Konoplya.

Explore further: Physicist describes the shape of a wormhole

More information: M. A. Cuyubamba et al. No stable wormholes in Einstein-dilaton-Gauss-Bonnet theory, Physical Review D (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.98.044040

Related Stories

Physicist describes the shape of a wormhole

October 17, 2018

A RUDN physicist demonstrated how to describe the shape of any symmetrical wormhole—a black hole that theoretically can be a kind of a portal between any two points in space and time—based on its wave spectrum. The research ...

What are Wormholes?

December 8, 2015

With all my enthusiasm for humanity's future in space, there's one glaring problem. We're soft meat bags of mostly water, and those other stars are really really far away. Even with the most optimistic spaceflight technologies ...

Recommended for you

Magic number colloidal clusters

December 14, 2018

Complexity in nature often results from self-assembly, and is considered particularly robust. Compact clusters of elemental particles can be shown to be of practical relevance, and are found in atomic nuclei, nanoparticles ...

Tangled magnetic fields power cosmic particle accelerators

December 13, 2018

Magnetic field lines tangled like spaghetti in a bowl might be behind the most powerful particle accelerators in the universe. That's the result of a new computational study by researchers from the Department of Energy's ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Mark Thomas
not rated yet 54 minutes ago
Scientists dismiss the idea of travel through wormholes.


Hey, I say don't knock it until you've tried it. :-)

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.