Using quantum entanglement to study proteins

December 6, 2018 by Theodore Goodson, University of Michigan
Using quantum entanglement to study proteins
Credit: ACS

For the first time, a University of Michigan chemist has used quantum entanglement to examine protein structures, a process that requires only a very small number of photons of light.

Traditionally, scientists have used powerful laser scanning microscopes to study proteins on the molecular scale. But traditional lasers present two problems. First, the intensity of the laser can damage the sample examined. Second, the laser blasts the sample with photons, which then scatter away from the target.

Instead, U-M Professor of Chemistry Theodore Goodson and his team's method of using uses only a small number of photons to learn about molecules. In this case, the team studied flavins, a group of enzymes critical to in the body.

Quantum entanglement is the idea that the properties of a pair or group of particles depend upon each other, even if the particles are separated by great distances. For example, if one particle is spinning in a clockwise position, the other in its pair will spin the opposite way, if they are entangled. This relationship persists even if the particles are thousands of kilometers away, Goodson said.

"It turns out that if you have photons that are entangled, that high degree of correlation can interact with molecules of proteins in a different way than if they're not entangled," Goodson said. "We are able to probe the properties of the proteins with extremely small numbers of photons."

Entangled photons are produced by sending through a crystal no bigger than the tip of a fingernail. When the light travels through the crystal in a certain way, some of the photons become entangled. These entangled pairs are then used to examine the target molecules.

These photons excite electronic states in the protein. Based on the the molecule emits when excited by the photons, Goodson can determine specific properties about the molecule, a method called spectroscopy.

The number of photons required for entangled spectroscopy is extraordinarily low compared to traditional spectroscopic methods.

"Can you imagine doing an investigation where you can use 10 orders of magnitude fewer photons to probe the particular characteristic of a material, biological sample, or very small amount of a chemical on a surface?" Goodson said.

Using this method, Goodson and his team were able to see a new interaction within a flavin . Looking at flavoproteins, the team was able to see differences in their spectroscopy using quantum entanglement compared to using classical light.

The method opens up new avenues for imaging microscopy, Goodson said. Watching entangled photons interact with molecules in proteins may teach scientists something new about the electronic states of these molecules.

"For example, in photosynthesis, when photons provide energy for the photosynthetic reaction center, the mechanism of this effect could be enhanced by using quantum light," he said. "With an entangled photon excitation process, it may be possible to optimize as well as enhance the energy transfer processes in biological systems. This could lead to new information about the chemical and biological processes in these naturally occurring biological complexes."

Next, the group hopes to study the properties of organic and biological using entangled photons in a microscope. The study's co-authors include Juan Villabona-Monsalve and Oleg Varnavski in the U-M Department of Chemistry and Bruce Palfey in the U-M Department of Biological Chemistry.

Explore further: Tracking down the mystery of entangled particles of light

More information: Juan P. Villabona-Monsalve et al. Two-Photon Excitation of Flavins and Flavoproteins with Classical and Quantum Light, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2018). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b08515

Related Stories

Tracking down the mystery of entangled particles of light

June 14, 2018

Bernese researchers have taken an important step towards new measurement methods such as quantum spectroscopy. In an experiment, they succeeded in uncovering part of the mystery surrounding the so-called "entangled photons" ...

Toward unbreakable encrypted messages

September 13, 2017

Chinese researchers recently announced a landmark advancement: They used a satellite orbiting Earth to beam pairs of quantum-entangled photons to two Tibetan mountaintops more than 700 miles apart. This distance blew the ...

Quantum electronics: Two photons and chips

January 20, 2006

Scientists at Toshiba Research Europe Limited (Cambridge, UK) believe they are on to a way of producing entangled twins of photons using a simple semiconductor electronic device. Such a chip-based source of entangled photons ...

Chinese team entangles eight photons, breaking record

June 3, 2011

In a game of one-upmanship, a Chinese team of physicists has figured out how to entangle eight photons simultaneously and to observe them in action; the previous record was six. In a paper published in arXiv, the team from ...

Recommended for you

Using quantum entanglement to study proteins

December 6, 2018

For the first time, a University of Michigan chemist has used quantum entanglement to examine protein structures, a process that requires only a very small number of photons of light.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.